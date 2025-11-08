Perplexity AI Accuses Amazon of Bullying Tactics over Shopping Agents

Perplexity AI, the company behind the AI-powered browser Comet, has accused Amazon of “bullying” after receiving a cease-and-desist letter demanding that Perplexity prevent users from utilizing Comet to make purchases on the e-commerce platform.

CNBC reports that in a recent blog post, Perplexity AI revealed that it had received what it described as “an aggressive legal threat” from Amazon. The issue at hand revolves around Comet, Perplexity’s AI-powered browser, which allows users to ask the Comet Assistant to find items and make purchases on their behalf on Amazon. According to Perplexity, users “love this experience,” but Amazon has demanded that the company put a stop to this practice.

The cease-and-desist letter was sent by Amazon’s attorneys, accusing Perplexity of committing computer fraud by failing to disclose when its AI agents take actions for users on the e-commerce platform. The letter stated, “As should already be clear given Amazon’s prior efforts and communications with Perplexity, Perplexity does not have authorization to access Amazon’s store, Amazon user accounts, or account details, using its disguised or obscured Comet AI agents.”

This is not the first time Amazon has taken steps to prevent external AI agents from crawling its website. In recent months, the company has implemented measures to block AI agents developed by companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta from accessing its platform.

Perplexity’s blog post argued that Amazon should embrace the convenience provided by Comet, as it leads to easier shopping, more transactions, and happier customers. However, the startup accused Amazon of prioritizing serving ads, sponsored results, and influencing purchasing decisions through upsells and confusing offers.

In response to Perplexity’s accusations, Amazon published its own blog post, stating that third-party shopping agents should operate openly and “respect service provider decisions” on whether or not to participate. The company claimed that Perplexity was not operating transparently and was evading Amazon to gain unauthorized access to its store.

Furthermore, Amazon argued that Perplexity’s agents degrade the shopping experience by showing products that don’t broaden discovery, lack personalized recommendations, and may not offer the fastest delivery speed available to shoppers. The company pointed to examples of applications such as food delivery, delivery services, and online travel agencies that operate with consent from providers, suggesting that Perplexity’s Comet should follow the same obligations.

Despite seeking to keep AI tools off its site, Amazon has launched its own AI offerings, including a shopping chatbot called Rufus and an agent called “Buy For Me,” which allows shoppers to purchase products from other websites without leaving the Amazon app. During a recent earnings call, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy mentioned that the company is open to potential partnerships with third-party AI agents but emphasized the importance of maintaining a good customer experience.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.