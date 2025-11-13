Police: Chairman of Pentagon Software Contractor Arrested in Pedophile Sting

A 57-year-old Pittsburgh tech entrepreneur who is the founder and chairman of a software company with federal contracts including with the Pentagon is facing felony charges for allegedly soliciting sexual contact with a young girl in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

WTAE in Pittsburgh reports that Eric T. Gillespie, founder and chairman of software company Govini, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly trying to arrange a meeting with a preteen girl for sexual purposes. The arrest was part of a sting operation conducted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Child Predator Section.

According to Attorney General Dave Sunday, an agent posed as an adult in an online chat platform often used by offenders attempting to arrange meetings with children. The agent uncovered Gillespie, who was using an online pseudonym, lurking on the platform to access children.

Gillespie, a 57-year-old resident of Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood, founded Govini to transform how the U.S. government uses AI and data to make decisions. The company recently surpassed $100 million in annual revenue and has been awarded millions of dollars in contracts with federal agencies including the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security.

In response to Gillespie’s arrest, Govini placed him on administrative leave and stated the company will fully cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation. The company acknowledged the severity of the charges and vowed to hold all employees to the highest ethical standards.

Gillespie is facing four felony counts related to the incident. A judge denied bail, citing flight risk and public safety concerns. The Attorney General’s office said Gillespie denied the allegations against him.

The arrest of the prominent tech entrepreneur has sent shockwaves through Pittsburgh’s burgeoning tech industry. As the case against Gillespie proceeds, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or other potential victims to come forward. The Attorney General’s office emphasized its commitment to proactively identifying and apprehending online predators who seek to exploit children.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.