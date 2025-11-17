Apple Intensifies Search for Next CEO as Tim Cook Prepares to Step Down

Apple’s board and senior executives are ramping up preparations for CEO Tim Cook’s potential departure, with hardware engineering chief John Ternus emerging as the leading candidate to succeed him. Cook, famously nicknamed “Tim Apple” by President Donald Trump, could step down as early as next year.

The Financial Times reports that tech giant Apple is taking steps to ensure a smooth transition of leadership as longtime CEO Tim Cook nears the end of his tenure. According to several people familiar with internal discussions at the company, Apple’s board and top executives have recently intensified succession planning efforts, with the possibility of Cook stepping down as early as next year.

While no final decisions have been made, John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice-president of hardware engineering, has emerged as the most likely candidate to take the reins from Cook. Ternus, who has been with the company for over a decade, has played a crucial role in the development of Apple’s hardware products, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Sources close to Apple emphasize that the long-planned transition is not related to the company’s current performance, which is expected to be strong during the upcoming holiday sales period. The timing of any announcement regarding Cook’s successor is subject to change, but it is unlikely to occur before the company’s next earnings report in late January.

If Ternus is appointed as the new CEO, it would mark a return to Apple’s tradition of having a leader with a strong background in hardware engineering. This move comes at a time when the company has faced challenges in breaking into new product categories and keeping pace with its Silicon Valley rivals in the field of AI.

Tim Cook, who celebrated his 65th birthday this month, has led Apple since 2011, taking over from co-founder Steve Jobs just months before Jobs’ passing. Under Cook’s leadership, Apple’s market capitalization has soared from approximately $350 billion in 2011 to an astonishing $4 trillion today, cementing the company’s position as a tech industry powerhouse.

Despite Apple’s shares trading near all-time highs following strong results last month, the company’s stock price rise of around 12 percent this year trails behind its Big Tech competitors such as Google, Nvidia, and Microsoft, whose valuations have been driven by Wall Street’s enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

The potential leadership change comes amidst several high-profile executive shuffles at Apple this year. Luca Maestri, Cook’s longtime confidante and CFO, stepped back from his role earlier this year, while Jeff Williams, another Cook protégé, announced his departure as COO in July.

Since Donald Trump has returned to the White House, the CEO he once dubbed “Tim Apple” has extended an olive branch to Trump and the MAGA movement, attempting to mend fences. Breitbart News reported in August that Cook and Trump jointly announced that Apple will invest $600 billion in the United States.

