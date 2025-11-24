Elon Musk’s X Begins Labeling Account Locations, Revealing MAGA Division Is Being Pushed by Foreigners

Elon Musk’s X recently rolled out a new feature that shows the location that accounts operate from. Many anonymous accounts claiming to be MAGA yet pushing division in the conservative movement have been exposed as operating from India, Pakistan, and other nations. Popular influencers with known identities are pointing out foreign fakers, most of which who have claimed to be Americans for years.

Elon Musk’s X platform (formerly Twitter) recently rolled out a new feature for user profiles that displays more information about accounts, including which country or region they are based in.

Now, X users can go to an account’s profile and click on the date that the account “joined” the platform, which will then take them to an “about” page revealing the additional details.

On Sunday, many X users flocked to popular anonymous accounts to check where they are located, and began sharing screenshots of what they found, revealing that many of the “MAGA” accounts sowing division and infighting within the conservative movement are actually based in foreign nations, including India, Nigeria and Bangladesh.

“Who knew that an Austrian has been running a ‘Republicans against Trump’ psyop page? This new feature has to be one of my FAVORITE ones X has ever added,” conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman said.

“Watch the PETTY infighting stop now that foreign countries aren’t pushing slop under cover of anonymity,” he added.

Eagleman also shared a screenshot of the about page for the popular “Republicans Against Trump” account — which boasts a staggering 978,200 followers — revealing the anti-Trump account is based in Austria.

Notably, after being caught, some foreign-based accounts posing as U.S. citizens began using a VPN to appear as though they are in the United States. However, users began noting that an exclamation point next to the account’s location reveals they are using an VPN.

An exclamation point next to “United States” on the about page for the “Republicans Against Trump” account, for example, reveals at the time of this writing that the account is using a VPN.

The lack of an exclamation point means a user is seeing the real location for the account.

“One of the most openly racist accounts towards Indians posing as an American is actually run from Bangladesh,” another X user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the about page for an account dubbed “America First” — with 67,600 followers — revealing it is based in Bangladesh.

“‘MAGA is dead’ — Brought to you by some tool in Europe,” conservative commentator and host of LFA TV’s UNGOVERNED Shawn Farash wrote, sharing a screenshot of an X account boasting 93,000 followers.

“Call me old fashioned but I don’t think folks from foreign countries should be allowed to vote in our elections,” the X account “War Hamster” — boasting nearly 23,000 followers — wrote, to which another X user quipped, “Man you don’t even have elections,” sharing a screenshot revealing the account is based in the United Arab Emirates.

“‘Our tax money goes to Israel,’ says Congolese man. Over 100k followers,” another said, sharing the about page for an account — which has garnered 128,600 followers on X — alongside a screenshot of one of their posts, which read, “Israel is a terrorist state funded with our tax $.”

“Last year this MAGA account was berating me for not living on a reservation. Turns out, they were in Nigeria the whole time,” another said, sharing a screenshot of “MAGA Scope,” who boasts 51,200 followers on X and is based in Nigeria.

“Large anti-Trump account ‘Ron Smith’ just self-deleted after it was revealed that the account is based in Kenya,” the popular U.S.-based X account End Wokeness pointed out.

The Kenya-based account had boasted nearly 53,000 followers on the platform.

“BREAKING: American guy is not actually an American guy,” another X user wrote, sharing a screenshot of an account that goes by the name “American Voice” and claims to be living in Florida — but is actually based in India.

“392,000 followers,” another commented, sharing the about page for an account dubbed “MAGA Nation,” based in non-EU Eastern Europe.

“I’m already loving the new feature,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh wrote, sharing that a popular account called “Israel Exposed” — with 184,400 followers — is based in Saudi Arabia.

“This ‘conservative’ account has been relentlessly stoking infighting for months now,” Walsh added of another account. “Not American. No surprise.”

The account, boasting 88,100 followers, is actually based in Romania.

“How did they vote for Trump in Macedonia?” conservative writer Austin Petersen asked of a Europe-based account, who exclaimed, “I DO NOT CARE WHAT ANYONE SAYS. TRUMP IS DOING EXACTLY WHAT I VOTED FOR AND MORE. I AM PROUD TO BE ULTRA MAGA.”

Others pointed out that the popular X account “Alex Cole,” with 327,000 followers, and who constantly lambasts Trump supporters on the platform, is based in Canada.

The location reveal is impacting the platform in many other ways, such as exposing accounts pretending to be attractive women. An X user simply commented, “Nigeria” above an X post from a Nigeria-based account suggesting they are a white woman from the United States.

“I will never get tired of this,” another X user said, sharing a screenshot revealing an account with nearly 30,000 followers is based in Pakistan.

On Sunday, the Pakistan-based account shared a photo of a white woman with blonde hair, writing, “I’m from Germany.” An X Community Note below the post now amusingly states, “No, she is not.”

“You are not native American blood. You are from Bangladesh,” another X user said in response to an account claiming to be from Indiana — who wrote that they are “proud to be a girl of Native American blood.” Researchers allege that many prominent Native American accounts are actually operated from India or Pakistan.

“Hi! I’m a 28-year-old single woman from New York,” one X account with 102,3000 followers declared, to which another user replied, “Hi! No you’re not,” sharing a screenshot of the account’s about page, revealing it is based in Vietnam.

“The account that is a Barron Trump parody called @BarronTNews is NOT in the United States and is a divider of MAGA!” another exclaimed, revealing an X account — with 584,600 followers — posing as the First Son is based in non-EU Eastern Europe.

“The username ‘American‘ not being run by someone in America sums up the current state of anonymous accounts on X,” another remarked, revealing another Pakistan-based account.

“This account has 1 million followers. It is based in Nigeria,” another said, sharing a screenshot of the about page for a since-suspended X account posing as First Daughter Ivanka Trump.

“This one is fascinating,” another wrote, sharing that an account going by “Walter” with an American flag emoji next to his name is based in the Netherlands, but is connected to X through a Russian Federation Android app.

Meanwhile, an account dubbed “The Muslim Cowboy” — which has garnered 75,700 followers and claims to be from the “Deep Southwest” — is actually based in Saudi Arabia, another X user pointed out.

“Yo get the absolute fuck out of here. No wonder this dude is so bold about his position on child brides. If he were actually in TX like he claims, he wouldn’t last long. BEST, GAME, EVER!!!” the X user proclaimed alongside crying-laughing emojis.

Many X users appeared thoroughly amused over the Community Notes that began popping up underneath foreign accounts.

In one instance, an X user going by the name “Honey,” whose profile image features a white woman with blonde hair states, “I accepted Christ into my heart today.”

Below the post is a Community Note, reading, “This is a grifter for engagement from Nigeria. They have posted this three times prior.”

“‘Trump is Israel First. I’m done with MAGA. I hope Republicans lose. Palestine is our greatest ally.’ Account based in: Turkey,” one X user quipped.

“‘I’m proud to be white’ > Account based in India,” another pointed out via screenshots.

“Them: ‘I am a Native American I DEMAND decolonization! Americans are living on STOLEN LAND!!’ Their location: Bangladesh. Their account: now deleted,” another said.

Breitbart News will continue to report on the exposure of foreign grifters attempting to divide the MAGA movement.

