Erika Kirk: Turning Point’s Support of JD Vance in 2028 Election Is ‘In the Works’

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk says Turning Point Action’s support of Vice President JD Vance as a presidential candidate in 2028 is “in the works.”

“I look forward to you guys throwing the full weight of Turning Point behind [Vance and First Lady Usha Vance] in about three years,” Megyn Kelly told Erika Kirk during her live show in Glendale, Arizona, over the weekend, to which Charlie Kirk’s widow replied, “It’s already in the works.”

“But that was the thing that my husband was very direct about,” Erika Kirk added. “Interestingly enough, one of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting JD for ’28.”

Kelly responded by noting that Charlie Kirk “was totally behind JD, and he was largely responsible for Trump picking JD.”

“That’s true,” Erika Kirk replied.

The Turning Point USA founder’s widow also mentioned that President Donald Trump had been, not just a president, but “a friend” to Charlie Kirk, adding, “I’ll never forget that.”

Erika Kirk said President Trump appreciated her husband’s “ability to be able to mobilize the youth, but also to share the message of how amazing the country we live in.”

“Yes, we have faults. Anything with humans have faults. We’re all sinful, but he appreciated that Charlie was always there for him, and he was always there for Charlie,” Erika Kirk added.

At another point in the discussion, Kelly segued to a remark Charlie Kirk had made about how his wife is “way more conservative” than him.

“How so?” Kelly asked, to which Erika Kirk replied, “We were always very in alignment with, obviously a lot of things, but there were certain things where — it was an immigration side of things that I had a different viewpoint on.”

“And then he was like, ‘I see that point.’ It was a long time ago, it was student visa-related topics,” she added. “But other than that, we were in alignment with a lot of things. I was just a little bit more direct behind the scenes about it, but we were always in lockstep with one another.”

Kelly then chimed in, saying, “So people hoping for Turning Point to go ‘conservative light’ now” to which Erika Kirk interjected, asserting, “That’s not happening.”

“Turning Point USA is not becoming feminized, let me tell you that,” she said. “That is not going to happen.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.