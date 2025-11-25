Ohio House Passes ‘Charlie Kirk’ Act Allowing Public Schools to Teach Positive Influences of Christianity on America

The Ohio House has passed the “Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act,” which will allow public school teachers to include the positive influence of Christianity in American history lessons.

Ohio House Bill 486 — introduced by Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery) and Rep. Michael Dovilla (R-Berea) — passed the House 62-27, with all Republicans voting in favor and all Democrats voting against it, according to a report by WCMH NBC4.

“It’s essential that we highlight the positive influence religion has had throughout our history,” Dovilla said after the legislation’s passage. “Uniting communities, enriching our shared values, and safeguarding our First Amendment rights as Americans to speak and worship freely.”

Click, meanwhile, said the bill codifies teachers’ rights to include positive influence of Christianity in their American history classes, as Ohio learning standards currently do not place positive associations of religion.

The Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act also suggests related topics that students might be missing out on in public schools, such as Rev. John Witherspoon having been the only clergyman to sign the Declaration of Independence.

The legislation has received criticism from left-leaning groups — who typically seek to maintain control over narratives taught in schools — such as the Ohio Federation of Teachers, Public Education Partners, Ohio Education Association, and the Children’s Defense Fund of Ohio.

Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati justice promoter Mackenzie Doyle told WCMH NBC4 she is worried that teaching positively about Christianity in schools will “present students with only one half of the story.”

The bill simply aims to permit and encourage the teaching of the positive impacts of Christian values on American history, and does not explicitly prohibit educators from covering negative aspects.

Therefore, one can argue that the exclusion of teaching the positive influence of Christianity in American history courses would mean providing students with only one half of the story.

Those in favor of the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act shared they felt the bill would have a positive impact on education.

“This bill does not impose a belief system, it simply allows teachers and professors to include historical truths that have too often been neglected,” Gabe Guidarini, chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation, said.

Guidarini added that it is important for students to learn “how faith shaped the resolve of the pilgrims, guided our Founders’ convictions, inspired movements that provided us the liberties we enjoy today, and informed the moral fabric that has bound our republic together since its birth.”

Advocates also acknowledged the legislation’s namesake, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk — who was known for his Christian faith and conservative youth organization — was assassinated on September 10, while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University.

“Charlie was a committed Christian, whose life and work will serve as a testament to the power of conservative ideals combined with a legacy of faith for generations to come,” Click said.

