Apple Resists Indian Government’s Order to Preload State-Run ‘Cyber Safety’ Snooping App

Apple is refusing comply with the Indian government’s mandate to preload smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app called Sanchar Saathi, citing concerns over potential surveillance and privacy issues.

Reuters reports that the Indian government has ordered major smartphone manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, to preload a state-run cyber safety app called “Sanchar Saathi” on their devices within 90 days. The app, which is intended to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent misuse, has raised alarms among privacy advocates and opposition politicians who view it as a potential surveillance tool.

Sources familiar with the matter have revealed that Apple does not plan to comply with the directive, as it goes against the company’s stance on privacy and security. The tech giant, known for its tightly controlled iOS ecosystem, claims to have never complied with such mandates anywhere in the world due to the potential security vulnerabilities they may introduce. An industry source stated, “Apple can’t do this. Period.”

The government’s order has caused a furor both inside and outside the Indian Parliament, with several lawmakers accusing the government of introducing an app that could be used for snooping. Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the opposition Congress Party, has announced his intention to address the issue in Parliament, while the party itself has called for a rollback of the mandate.

In response to the growing criticism, India’s telecom minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, has described the app as a “voluntary and democratic system,” emphasizing that users can choose to activate it and delete it from their phones at any time. However, the minister did not comment on or clarify the confidential directive that ordered smartphone makers to preload the app and ensure its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

While Apple has decided to resist the order, other smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, are currently reviewing the government’s directive. The lack of industry consultation prior to the order has raised concerns among smartphone makers, who are now grappling with the implications of the mandate.

The controversy surrounding the Sanchar Saathi app comes at a time when Apple is already embroiled in a court battle with an Indian watchdog over the nation’s antitrust penalty law. The company faces the risk of a fine of up to $38 billion in the case.

