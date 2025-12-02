Harvard Hires Thug Who Assaulted Israeli Student Months After Trump Called for Him to Be Expelled

Harvard University reportedly hired one of its Divinity School graduates who faced assault charges against an Israeli student at an anti-Israel protest in the wake of the Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack.

Elom Tettey-Tamaklo was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and later ordered to take an anger management class and complete 80 hours of community service following an October 2023 “die-in” protest where he was filmed confronting one of his Israeli classmates, according to a report by the Washington Free Beacon.

While the more than year-long legal process played out, the Trump administration called on Harvard expel Tettey-Tamaklo. But the Ivy League university decided to hire him, instead.

In August, Tettey-Tamaklo began working as a Harvard graduate teaching fellow, his LinkedIn profile reveals. While it remains unclear which school he is serving as a teaching fellow, his LinkedIn account states that the position is “full-time” and “on-site” at Harvard.

Tettey-Tamaklo’s responsibilities include advising faculty on curriculum design and consulting them on complex academic subject matter, which may involve paying him a stipend of up to $11,000, according to a report by the National Review.

In an April letter outlining its stipulations for restoring federal funds, the Trump administration told Harvard it must expel “the students involved in the Oct. 18 assault of an Israeli Harvard Business School student.”

At first, Harvard appeared to take the backlash seriously by removing Tettey-Tamaklo as a proctor in November 2023, citing “student discomfort,” Washington Free Beacon noted.

But the Ivy League school refused to impose any further academic sanctions against the graduate student, who remained in good standing with Harvard during his criminal trial.

Moreover, Harvard acted in a similar fashion with regards to law school graduate Ibrahim Bharmal, a second student who was charged with assault from the same protest. The university reportedly published a blog in which Bharmal looked back fondly on his college experience — before his criminal case had concluded.

Bharmal was also reportedly awarded a $65,000 Harvard Law Review fellowship, which funds the fellow’s work at a government agency or nonprofit, and is said to serve “public interest.” The student took that opportunity to work at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) office in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Yoav Segev, the Harvard Business School student who was attacked at the infamous protest, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the university of “misleading tactics, obfuscation, and misrepresentations” that “prevented him from ever obtaining administrative remedies.”

Additionally, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office accused Harvard of refusing to cooperate with its investigation into the assault, delaying the criminal cases against both students, and preventing the office from identifying additional culprits.

