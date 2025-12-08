Anthropic Study: 55% of Workers Worry About AI’s Impact on Their Career

A new study by Anthropic has shed light on how professionals across the general workforce, creative industries, and scientific research are grappling with the impact of AI on their work.

Anthropic, the company behind the AI assistant Claude, has published the results of an extensive study involving 1,250 in-depth interviews with workers, creatives, and scientists. The research, conducted using Anthropic’s new AI-powered interview tool, Anthropic Interviewer, reveals a workforce that is embracing AI for productivity gains while also wrestling with stigma, trust issues, and concerns about the long-term impact of AI on their careers.

The study participants were divided into three groups: 1,000 professionals from a broad mix of occupations, 125 creatives, and 125 scientists spanning over fifty disciplines. Across the full sample, most participants reported that AI saves them time and improves the quality of at least some of their work. However, the interviews also highlighted social stigma around AI use in offices and studios, limited trust in AI for core scientific decisions, and a discrepancy between how people say they use AI and what Anthropic has previously observed in real conversation data.

In the general workforce sample, 86 percent of respondents said AI saves them time, and 65 percent were satisfied with AI’s role in their work. However, 69 percent mentioned social stigma around AI tools, with many keeping their AI use private to avoid judgment from colleagues. Views on job security were mixed, with 41 percent feeling secure and believing human skills are irreplaceable, while 55 percent expressed anxiety about AI’s future impact on their careers.

Creative professionals reported some of the strongest productivity gains, with 97 percent saying AI saves them time and 68 percent stating it increases the quality of their work. AI was used to speed up research, generate ideas, and take on more client work. However, 70 percent of creatives said they were actively managing how their use of AI is perceived, citing the stigma surrounding it. Economic anxiety was also a recurring theme, especially in fields where synthetic content competes directly with human work.

In the scientific community, researchers reported regularly using AI for literature review, coding help, and drafting but were reluctant to rely on current systems for hypothesis generation or experimental design. Trust and reliability concerns appeared in 79 percent of scientific interviews, with many citing technical limitations and inconsistencies in AI responses. Security and compliance rules were also limiting factors, particularly in classified or sensitive environments. Despite these concerns, 91 percent of scientists said they would like greater AI assistance, especially for accessing and integrating large datasets and generating new ideas.

Anthropic plans to use Anthropic Interviewer to track how AI affects work over time and to feed those findings into product development and policy recommendations. The company is already working with cultural institutions, creative communities, and educational organizations to understand how AI augments work in these sectors.

As creative professionals worry about their future in a world where AI can generate art, books, and even music, Anthropic recently settled a copyright lawsuit with a group of authors that had the potential for $1 trillion in damages if it went to trial.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.