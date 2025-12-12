Elon Musk Confirms that SpaceX Is Headed for an IPO that Could Make Him an ‘Instant Trillionaire’

Elon Musk has confirmed reports that SpaceX is planning an IPO in 2026. Musk’s space exploration company could hit the market at a valuation above a trillion dollars, allowing individual investors to buy into his dreams of Mars while also massively increasing his personal fortune.

CNBC reports that tech tycoon Elon Musk has verified reports that his space exploration company is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026. Musk’s confirmation came in response to an article by Eric Berger from Ars Technica, which delved into the reasons behind the timing of the IPO and the role played by the rise of artificial intelligence and space-based data center opportunities.

Several reputable news outlets, including the Information and Wall Street Journal, had previously reported on the likelihood of SpaceX going public, with a new share sale valuing the company at an impressive $800 billion. Bloomberg estimates the valuation to be considerably higher, up to $1.5 trillion, which it says would make Musk an “instant trillionaire.”

Musk addressed the reports of the $800 billion valuation on his social media platform X, stating that they were “not accurate.” He also clarified that while he has great admiration for NASA, the space agency will account for less than 5 percent of SpaceX’s revenue in the coming year, with the commercial Starlink satellite internet service being the largest contributor.

As SpaceX prepares for its public debut, Musk is set to gain a powerful ally in the government’s space program. Jared Isaacman, who has led two private spaceflights with SpaceX in 2021 and 2024, is likely to be confirmed as the next NASA administrator after being voted through committee on Monday. Isaacman now awaits a full Senate vote for confirmation.

SpaceX’s relationship with NASA has been under scrutiny, with acting administrator Sean Duffy criticizing the company for delays in the Artemis moon mission. Musk, in turn, accused Duffy of “trying to kill NASA!” on his social media platform. The renomination of Isaacman in November, along with Musk’s attendance at a White House dinner, signaled a mending of the relationship between Musk and President Donald Trump, who had previously pulled Isaacman’s nomination due to a perceived conflict of interest.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.