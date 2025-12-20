Poll: 64% of Americans Support Banning Teenagers from Social Media

A recent Fox News poll reveals that about two-thirds of American voters and parents back the idea of banning teenagers under the age of 16 from social media and removing cellphones from K-12 classrooms.

A new Fox News poll has shed light on the growing concern among American voters and parents regarding the impact of social media and cellphone usage on children. The survey, which involved interviews with 1,001 registered voters, found that 64 percent of participants favored banning social media for children under the age of 16, while 35 percent opposed the measure. Interestingly, the numbers remained consistent among parents, with 64 percent supporting the ban and 36 percent opposing it.

The poll results also highlighted a partisan divide on the issue, with 73 percent of Republicans backing the social media ban compared to 56 percent of Democrats. This suggests that while there is broad support for protecting children from the potential dangers of social media, Republicans are more likely to advocate for stricter regulations.

In addition to the social media ban, the survey asked participants about their views on banning cellphones in K-12 classrooms. A staggering 69 percent supported this idea, while only 31 percent opposed it. Among parents, 63 percent were in favor of the classroom cellphone ban, and 37 percent were against it. Once again, Republicans showed stronger support for the measure, with 81 percent backing the ban compared to 59 percent of Democrats.

The release of the Fox News poll comes on the heels of Australia’s landmark legislation, which took effect on December 10, 2025. The new law, known as the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act, prohibits anyone under the age of 16 from holding a social media account, making it one of the strictest online safety rules in the world. The banned platforms in Australia include popular sites such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Breitbart News previously reported on the ban taking effect:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a last-ditch pitch to convince adolescents it was for their own good in the hours before the ban began. “From December 10 if you’re under 16 you’re no longer allowed to have a social media account,” he said in a video message. “You’ll know better than anyone what it’s like growing up with algorithms, endless feeds and the pressure that can come with that. “That’s why we’ve taken this step to support you.”

In the United States, lawmakers from both parties have been warning about the potential risks associated with social media use among children, with some calling for stronger age restrictions and tougher accountability rules for social media platforms.

Recent studies have further highlighted the need for action on this issue. An April 2025 Pew Research Center report found that nearly half of American teenagers believe that social media has a mostly negative effect on people their age. Moreover, a 2023 Gallup survey revealed that 51 percent of U.S. teens spend at least four hours a day on social media, with the average teen logging 4.8 hours across seven major platforms.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.