Google and Apple Advise H-1B Employees to Avoid International Travel

Google and Apple have cautioned their H-1B visa workers against traveling outside the United States, citing substantial delays in visa processing that could last up to a year.

Business Insider reports that tech giants Google and Apple have issued internal memos advising their employees who hold visas to refrain from traveling outside the United States. The companies’ law firms have warned that visa stamping appointments at U.S. embassies and consulates are experiencing significant delays, with some reported to be as long as 12 months.

The memos, reviewed by Business Insider, were sent by BAL Immigration Law, representing Google, and Fragomen, representing Apple. Both firms strongly recommended that employees who require a valid visa stamp to re-enter the U.S. should avoid international travel to prevent the risk of an extended stay abroad.

The delays are attributed to a new social media screening requirement implemented by the U.S. government, which applies to H-1B visa workers and their dependents, as well as students and exchange visitors. The Department of State confirmed that it is conducting “online presence reviews for applicants,” and appointments may be rescheduled based on available resources. Applicants can request expedited slots on a case-by-case basis.

A spokesperson for the Department of State emphasized that embassies and consulates worldwide, including those in India, are now prioritizing thorough vetting of each visa case above all else, even if it means longer wait times. Appointments in Ireland and Vietnam have also been postponed, according to the immigration firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC.

Immigration attorney Jason Finkelman advises that foreign nationals should generally be able to return to the U.S. after traveling abroad if they have a valid visa stamp and are not subject to any entry restrictions. However, the enhanced vetting process can complicate otherwise routine trips. If an H-1B worker leaves the U.S. to obtain a new visa stamp and their consular appointment is canceled or delayed, they may be stuck in their home country until the visa is issued.

During the 2024 government fiscal year, Google applied for 5,537 H-1B visas, while Apple applied for 3,880, according to an analysis of publicly available data from the Department of Labor and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

