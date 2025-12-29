Google: ‘Charlie Kirk’ Was the Top Search Term in United States This Year

The assassination of Turning Point USA founder and conservative icon Charlie Kirk garnered the most search inquiries of any news story of 2025 in the world, an end-of-year analysis of Google Trends data shows. “Charlie Kirk” was the top Google search of the year in the United States.

“Charlie Kirk Assassination” was the number one news Google search globally, with “Charlie Kirk” being number three of all searches in the world, beneath “India vs England” at number two, and “Gemini” at number one, according to an annual analysis of Google Trends data.

In the United States, “Charlie Kirk” was the number one Google search of the year, with “Charlie Kirk Assassination” listed in the number three spot in Google news searches, below “Government Shutdown” at number two, and “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” at number one, Google search data shows.

Meanwhile, the Turning Point USA founder’s widow, Erika Kirk, was the number four Google search in the U.S. in the “People” category, making her a person googled more than Pope Leo XIV, who made history earlier this year for being the first pope to hail from the United States.

The second most-searched person in the United States was Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s accused assassin, with Democrat Socialist New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani landing in the number one spot in Google’s “People” search category.

Globally, “Tyler Robinson” was the fourth most-searched person in the world, below “Jimmy Kimmel” at number three — who was briefly pulled off the air in September, after he falsely suggested that Kirk’s assassin suspect may have been part of the “MAGA gang” and mocked President Trump’s response to the murder, which included ordering American flags flown at half-staff.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 in a horrific and gruesome on-camera shooting in broad daylight, while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University.

For millions of people around the world, Kirk’s assassination, as well as the celebrating reaction from leftists, served as a major mask-off and watershed moment, in which the public has been able to see firsthand the shocking depravity and degradation of society.

Ironically, the examples from teachers celebrating Kirk’s murder have highlighted the very issue the Turning Point USA founder spent years exposing — the left-wing extremism that students are exposed to at all levels of the American education system.

While people around the world search the name of Kirk’s assassin suspect, Andrew Kolvet, executive producer for The Charlie Kirk Show, has been calling out a media cover-up that has resulted in very few people knowing that Robinson was a leftist.

Last week, in interview with Breitbart News, Kolvet cited a recent MRC NewsBusters poll, which revealed that only 24 percent of likely voters know Kirk’s assassin suspect was left-wing.

As Breitbart News reported, Robinson, made jokes about how conservative figures will “catch a bullet one day,” and mocked attempted Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks for failing to “shoot straight,” according to scores of people who personally knew the assassin suspect, who spoke with the Washington Post.

Moreover, Robinson, who once bragged about being able to hit a 400-yard shot, began openly adopting left-wing stances after getting into a relationship with his transgender roommate, whom he was seen physically coddling while the trans cried over politics, his friends and former colleagues said.

Robinson’s mother, meanwhile, told authorities that her son recently “started to lean more to the left,” and had become “more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” citing the transgender roommate that he had started dating.

After Kirk’s assassination, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) revealed that bullet casings in the rifle allegedly used by Robinson were etched with a variety of messages, including one that read, “Hey fascist! Catch!”

Notably, left-wing activists often smear conservatives, including Kirk, as a “fascist,” among other extreme pejoratives, leading many to believe that such hyperbolic moral bludgeons are used as a tactic to get conservatives killed — especially after the assassination of Kirk, and the two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump.

