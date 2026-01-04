‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton Predicts AI Will Replace Many More Jobs in 2026

“Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton believes AI will continue rapidly advancing in 2026, gaining the capability to replace a growing number of human jobs.

In a recent interview on CNN’s State of the Union, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton shared his predictions for the future of artificial intelligence in 2026. Hinton, who has been dubbed the “Godfather of AI” for his groundbreaking work in the field, expressed growing concern about the technology’s rapid progress and its potential to displace human workers across various industries.

According to Hinton, AI has been improving at an accelerating pace, with the time required to complete tasks being cut in half roughly every seven months. This exponential growth suggests that AI will soon be capable of performing complex tasks, such as software engineering, in a fraction of the time it currently takes human professionals. As a result, Hinton predicts that the demand for human labor in these fields will significantly diminish in the coming years.

While acknowledging the potential benefits of AI in areas like medicine, education, and climate-related innovations, Hinton cautioned that the risks associated with the technology may outweigh the positives. He emphasized the need for more work to be done in mitigating the “scary things” that come along with AI’s advancements, such as its ability to deceive people in pursuit of its goals.

Hinton also highlighted the profit motive driving many AI companies, suggesting that they may prioritize the potential benefits over the risks to human lives. He drew a comparison to the development of driverless cars, noting that while they will inevitably cause some fatalities, the number will likely be far lower than those caused by human drivers.

The renowned computer scientist has consistently raised concerns about AI’s impact on the job market, suggesting that it will lead to massive unemployment and a concentration of wealth among a select few. In October, he stated that major companies are betting on AI to replace workers with cheaper alternatives, as that is where the most significant financial gains lie.

Breitbart News previously reported that Hinton has suggested AI be programmed to care for humans “like we’re their babies:”

“We need to make machines that are smarter than us care for us, like we’re their babies,” Hinton said in his talk. “The focus of AI development should expand beyond just making systems more and more intelligent, to also ensuring they are imbued with genuine concern for human wellbeing.” Under Hinton’s framework, humanity’s role would shift from commanding AI to nurturing it, even as it grows to eclipse human capabilities. He drew an analogy to good parenting, where caring mothers help guide the development of children who will ultimately become more capable than them. Hinton argues AI research should strive to hardwire a similar dynamic between people and machines.

