Landmark Teen Social Media Addiction Trial Against Meta, TikTok, Youtube Begins in California

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, China’s TikTok, and Google’s YouTube are set to face their first courtroom trial this week over allegations that their platforms have contributed to a youth mental health crisis through addictive design features.

Reuters reports that the landmark bellwether trial, taking place in California Superior Court in Los Angeles County, marks a significant turning point in the national debate surrounding youth screen time and social media usage. The case involves a 19-year-old California woman, identified in court documents as K.G.M., who alleges she developed an addiction to these social media platforms at a young age due to their attention-grabbing design features. According to her lawsuit, this addiction contributed to depression and suicidal thoughts.

This trial represents the first time these technology giants will be required to defend themselves in court over allegations of harm caused by their products. Matthew Bergman, the plaintiff’s attorney, emphasized the significance of this legal scrutiny. He stated that the companies will face a level of examination that does not exist when they testify before Congress.

The case is the first of several lawsuits expected to proceed to trial this year, all centered on what plaintiffs describe as social media addiction among children and teenagers. The jury will be tasked with determining whether the companies demonstrated negligence in providing products that harmed K.G.M.’s mental health, and whether her use of these applications was a substantial factor in her depression when compared to other potential causes, including third-party content she viewed on the platforms or aspects of her offline life.

Clay Calvert, a media lawyer at the American Enterprise Institute, described the proceedings as a test case. He noted that the trial will reveal how these theories about social media platforms causing harm to users will hold up in court.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify during the trial. Meta’s legal team has indicated they will argue that their products did not cause K.G.M.’s mental health challenges. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel was also expected to take the witness stand, as his company was initially named as a defendant in the lawsuit. However, Snap reached a settlement agreement with K.G.M. on January 20. A company spokesperson declined to provide details about the settlement terms.

Google-owned YouTube plans to present arguments distinguishing its platform from traditional social media services like Instagram and TikTok. A YouTube executive stated ahead of the trial that the company’s platforms are fundamentally different and should not be grouped together with other social media platforms in court proceedings. TikTok has declined to comment on its planned legal arguments.

While facing legal challenges, these technology companies have simultaneously launched a nationwide campaign to demonstrate that their products are safe for teenage users. They have introduced various tools designed to give parents greater control over how their children use these platforms and have invested millions of dollars promoting these safety features.

Since 2018, Meta has sponsored parent workshops focused on teen online safety at numerous high schools throughout the United States. The company hosted one such workshop, called Screen Smart, in Los Angeles in 2024. The event featured National PTA President Yvonne Johnson and Meta safety chief Antigone Davis. The National PTA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to child welfare advocacy.

A Meta blog highlights the company’s position that it is dedicated to teen safety, stating: “The evidence will show a company deeply and responsibly confronting tough questions, conducting research, listening to parents, academics, and safety experts, and taking action.”

TikTok has sponsored similar educational gatherings led by 100 local and regional Parent-Teacher Associations through a program called Create with Kindness, according to information on the company’s website. The program included tutorials on TikTok’s parental control features, such as options to limit screen time during nighttime hours, based on the curriculum materials.

Google, YouTube’s parent company, has partnered with Girl Scouts in recent years to promote its commitment to children’s online safety. Girls can earn a patch featuring Google’s logo for their uniforms after completing educational lessons covering topics such as creating strong passwords, practicing kindness online, and understanding digital privacy, according to the Girl Scouts website.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.