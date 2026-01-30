Google Settles Lawsuit Claiming It Snooped on Cellular Data of Android Smartphone Users

Google has agreed to pay $135 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the company improperly collected cellular data from Android smartphone users without their permission.

Reuters reports that Google has reached a preliminary settlement agreement to pay $135 million in a class action lawsuit that accused the technology giant of programming its Android operating system to collect users’ cellular data without proper authorization. The settlement was filed this week in federal court in San Jose, California, and awaits judicial approval.

The lawsuit covers users of Android-powered mobile devices dating back to November 12, 2017. While agreeing to the substantial settlement, Google has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

According to the plaintiffs, Google unnecessarily collected cellular data that users had purchased from their mobile carriers, even under circumstances where users had taken steps to limit data collection. The alleged data gathering continued even when users closed Google applications, disabled location-sharing features, or locked their device screens.

The lawsuit contended that Google utilized this collected data to support its product development initiatives and to fuel targeted advertising campaigns. The legal complaint characterized Google’s actions as “conversion,” a legal term describing when one party wrongfully takes another party’s property with the intent to assert control over it.

As part of the settlement terms, Google has committed to implementing several changes to its data collection practices. The company will be required to obtain explicit consent from Android users regarding data transfers when they initially set up their phones. This represents a significant shift in how Google handles user data at the point of device setup.

Additionally, Google will make it easier for users to control data transfers by providing a simple toggle feature. The company will also be required to disclose these data transfer practices in its Google Play terms of service, providing greater transparency to users about how their information is being handled.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.