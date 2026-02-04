Bill Gates Breaks His Silence: Regrets ‘Every Minute’ Spent with Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates says he regrets “every minute” he spent with disgraced financier and convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. “I was foolish to spend time with him,” the billionaire said. Gates reiterated his unconvincing denials of what was seemingly a close friendship with the horrific pervert.

“He knew a lot of very rich people and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health. In retrospect, that was a dead end, and I was foolish to spend time with him,” Gates said of Epstein during an interview with 9 News Australia on Wednesday.

“I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him,” Gates — who broke his silence for the first time since the release of more than three million pages of Epstein documents on Friday — added.

After being asked point blank if the allegations made against him in the latest round of Epstein files are true, the Microsoft co-founder played dumb, saying: “Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false.”

“So I don’t know what his thinking was there,” Gates continued. “It just reminds me, every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that.”

Gates added that he first met Epstein in 2011, and “only went to dinners” with the convicted sex offender. Those meetups — which the billionaire says mainly involved discussions about business opportunities — eventually ended in 2014, he insisted.

“It’s factually true that I was only at dinners,” Gates said. “I never went to the island. I never met any women.”

“So, the more that comes out, the more clear it will be that — although, at the time, it was a mistake — it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, the latest release of the Epstein files includes a 2013 email from the disgraced financier and sex predator to himself about Bill Gates in which Epstein claims the Microsoft co-founder caught an STD after “sex with Russians girls” and wanted to slip antibiotics to his wife instead of telling her.

A spokesperson for Gates responded to the email scandal, stating, “These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.”

Melinda Gates, meanwhile, reacted to the Epstein emails by saying her ex-husband and other Epstein associates “need to answer to those things.”