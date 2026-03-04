‘CODE RED’ Author at Reagan Center: Conservatives Don’t Get to Opt Out of the AI Revolution

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, the author of the upcoming book Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, recently spoke at a Young America’s Foundation (YAF) conference at the Reagan Ranch Center, telling the audience that conservatives “don’t get to opt out of the AI revolution.”

Hall explained that the title of his new book, Code Red, serves as “a double meaning” in which “code red” refers to “an alarm or an alert, to get our awareness, but also that the people on the red side of the ball politically need to have a code” when it comes to AI.

Watch Below:

The code, Hall explained, is “a set of principles that guide and navigate us through this warp speed world that we are entering with artificial intelligence, and to have a deeper understanding of it.”

“Because you don’t get to opt out of the AI revolution, and I don’t think that the message to young people — or to anyone — should be that we should go the way of the Luddites. I think that would be a massive mistake,” Hall warned.

“I think there is enormous opportunity to be had for the conservative movement within artificial intelligence, and the technology, and the trajectory that we see,” he continued.

“At the same time,” Hall said, “We have to understand AI is not just a tool. It is political power.” The importance of conservatives harnessing this power correctly is the reason the social media expert wrote Code Red, which publishes March 17.

Hall explained that AI means “the power to erase jobs or create them,” to “shape and mold minds through education, either toward freedom or through an indoctrination lens,” and the power to “scan and ban and censor free speech.”

“Increasingly,” Hall continued, “It is going to be the power to decide who comes home alive and who does not off of the battlefield, as we see currently, even today with this debate going on about autonomous warfare within the Anthropic discussion and the War Department.”

Hall explained the stakes for his audience this way: “America has one foot in the roses of possibility and promise of technological innovation, and one foot hovering over the landmines that we are going to have to collectively navigate our way though as a society.”

“Every one of those landmines touches every policy specialty that the conservative movement has entered,” Hall said, citing education, national security, the economy, and elements within the free speech discussion as examples. These topics and many more are featured in individual chapters of Code Red.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

