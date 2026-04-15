Snap, the company behind popular social media platform Snapchat, is eliminating roughly 1,000 positions, representing 16 percent of its workforce, as chief executive Evan Spiegel warns that the company is facing a “crucible moment” in its pursuit of lasting profitability.

CNBC reports that social media giant Snap disclosed the sweeping job cuts in a staff memo sent early Wednesday, with Spiegel framing the reductions as a painful but essential step to reshape how the company operates. The layoffs, which also include the closure of more than 300 open roles, are projected to slash Snap’s annualized cost base by over $500 million before the end of 2026. The restructuring is expected to generate between $95 million and $130 million in one-time costs.

Spiegel wrote directly to employees about the challenging nature of the decision. “This is an incredibly difficult decision, and I am deeply sorry to the colleagues who will be leaving us,” he said in the memo. “You have made important contributions to Snap, and we are committed to supporting you through this transition.”

Spiegel first described Snap as facing a crucible moment last autumn, calling for a faster, more efficient way of working and a sharper pivot toward profitable growth. In the months since, leadership has reviewed operations and made what the CEO called tough choices to concentrate investments in areas believed to offer the greatest long-term value. The ultimate goal, he noted, is to establish a clearer path to net-income profitability.

A central pillar of Snap’s revised strategy is the aggressive integration of AI across its operations. Spiegel told staff that rapid advances in AI will allow remaining teams to cut down on repetitive tasks, accelerate product development, and improve support for users, partners, and advertisers. “While these changes are necessary to realize Snap’s long-term potential, we believe that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence enable our teams to reduce repetitive work, increase velocity, and better support our community, partners, and advertisers,” Spiegel wrote. He added: “We have already witnessed small squads leveraging AI tools to drive meaningful progress across several important initiatives, including Snapchat+, enhanced ad platform performance, and efficiency improvements in our Snap Lite infrastructure.”

The company also revealed that 65 percent of newly produced code is now generated by AI.

Alongside the internal memo, Snap published an investor presentation outlining three priority growth areas. These include concentrating growth investments in markets where monetization is strongest, expanding paid subscriptions through Snapchat+, and developing higher-margin advertising formats.

For the first quarter, Snap anticipates revenue of $1.529 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $233 million.

Severance packages for departing U.S. employees include four months of pay, continued healthcare coverage, equity vesting, and career transition assistance. For workers outside the United States, Snap said it will follow local procedures and aim to provide comparable support in line with regional standards.

Spiegel closed his message by acknowledging the challenges ahead for those staying with the company. “To everyone continuing on this journey: change of this magnitude and at this speed is never easy and it will not be seamless,” he wrote. “Thank you for your resilience, compassion, and commitment to one another, and to the community and partners we serve. Our responsibility is to move forward with clarity, empathy, and determination as we build a faster, stronger, and more durable Snap for the long term.”

Author Wynton Hall has written Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world. One crucial component of the book is how AI will impact politics ranging from the 2026 midterms to the next presidential election and beyond. This includes the weaponization of fears about job losses as tech companies attempt to replace human workers with AI.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.