Study: Tech Giants like Google, Apple, and Microsoft Overwhelmingly Favor Leftist Outlets in News Aggregators

A comprehensive analysis has found that major online news aggregators including Google News, Yahoo News, and Microsoft Bing News overwhelmingly feature content from left-leaning media outlets, while almost completely excludinng right-leaning outlets.

The New York Post reports that a study conducted by AllSides, a nonpartisan organization that classifies news outlets according to their political leanings, has revealed significant disparities in the political balance of articles featured on major news aggregation platforms. The research found that only one percent of articles in non-customizable sections of Google News came from outlets classified as right-leaning, while 73 percent originated from left-leaning sources.

The findings indicate that Google News exhibits a more pronounced left-wing bias than Apple News, which has previously faced scrutiny for similar issues. Apple News’ editorial team curated just two percent of its articles from right-leaning outlets compared to 50 percent from left-leaning sources, according to the study. AllSides specifically examined sections of the Apple News application that cannot be personalized by users.

Breitbart News previously reported that a study conducted the Media Research Center (MRC) delivered very similar results demonstrating Google’s massive bias against conservative media:

The Media Research Center (MRC) has released a study examining Google News’s top 20 morning stories throughout February, revealing the platform displayed 314 left-leaning articles while only featuring 11 right-leaning stories. According to the research organization, this represents just 2.2 percent of coverage from right-leaning outlets during the month.

Microsoft’s Bing News demonstrated comparable editorial patterns, with only five percent of its articles sourced from conservative media outlets and 72 percent from left-leaning publications. Yahoo News showed similar trends, drawing two percent of its content from right-leaning sources and 53 percent from left-leaning outlets.

Julie Mastrine, director of AllSides’ media bias rating system, expressed concern about the implications of these findings. According to Mastrine, by failing to provide balanced newsfeeds, these aggregators are effectively “prevent[ing] Americans from considering multiple views and thinking independently.” Mastrine emphasized the significant reach of these platforms, stating “The impact of one-sided media on our society is both sinister and immeasurable, as these aggregators enjoy massive reach, in the tens of millions of users.”

The study’s revelations could potentially draw attention from federal regulators. In February, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson issued a warning to Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding potential violations of federal consumer protection laws related to the suppression of right-leaning outlets. Ferguson has initiated an inquiry into tech censorship, with his agency seeking to “better understand how these firms may have violated the law by silencing and intimidating Americans for speaking their minds.”

Dan Schneider of the MRC commented on the study’s significance. “AllSides’ strong work should be a warning to all Americans — left, right and center — that our entire system of government is being threatened by the most powerful corporations the world has ever known,” Schneider said. He added, “About half of Americans now get their news from these tech companies, but most don’t realize that the information they are getting is algorithmically skewed to push a liberal narrative.”

AllSides conducted its audits between June and December 2025, with reviewers focusing on sections of each aggregator’s feeds curated by humans rather than algorithms. The audits were conducted over two-week periods. To establish bias ratings for specific media outlets, AllSides employs a multi-partisan panel of experts consisting of two members each from the left, center, and right, who are trained to identify media bias, along with blind surveys of regular Americans.

The study assigned each aggregator a bias ratio, with negative numbers indicating leftward bias, positive numbers indicating rightward bias, and 0.0 representing perfect balance. Google News received the most biased rating with a ratio of -1.62. Apple News, Bing News, and Yahoo News all received ratios of approximately -1.55, placing them in the “lean left” category.

When contacted for comment, a Google News spokesperson disputed the study’s methodology, stating “It’s based on arbitrary ratings and a tiny two-week snapshot, and it ignores the fact that Google News is personalized to people’s interests and location.” Apple stated that its trending news section is populated automatically based on readership rather than by in-house editors. A Yahoo News spokesperson said the company works with hundreds of outlets from across the political spectrum, including right-leaning outlets.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.