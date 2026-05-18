‘Stupid’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Trashes Americans Who Believe We Shouldn’t Sell AI Chips to China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has strongly criticized Americans who believe we shouldn’t sell advanced artificial intelligence hardware to China, focusing especially on analogies comparing AI chips to nuclear weapons. Huang called such comparisons stupid and fundamentally flawed during a recent speaking engagement at Stanford University.

Tom’s Hardware reports that during a guest appearance at Stanford’s CS 153 Frontier Systems course, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed controversial questions about export controls on AI chips and access to advanced computing hardware by nations considered adversaries to the United States. The session, which was streamed on YouTube, covered various aspects of the hardware powering modern AI systems and delved into geopolitical implications of technology distribution.

Huang has been vocal in his opposition to export controls on AI chips, previously stating that such restrictions have failed and completely backfired. His position stands in contrast to other technology industry leaders, including Anthropic head Dario Amodei, who has compared selling advanced AI chips to China to selling nuclear weapons to North Korea.

The Nvidia CEO delivered a pointed response to this nuclear weapons comparison during the Stanford session. “What I’m fundamentally against, and it makes no sense, it makes no sense in this moment, is to compare Nvidia GPUs to atomic bombs. There are a billion people with Nvidia GPUs; I advocate Nvidia GPUs to all of you, I advocate Nvidia GPUs to my family, my kids, to people I love — but I don’t advocate atomic bombs to anybody,” Huang said. “So that analogy is stupid. And so, so if you start from there, you can’t finish a thought — if you start from believing that, you can’t finish the rest of the thoughts.”

Huang’s philosophy centers on the belief that global access to American technology stack benefits the United States strategically. Nvidia holds a dominant position as the largest and most popular manufacturer of AI chips worldwide, and its technologies, particularly the CUDA architecture, drive development for most AI researchers globally. The CEO argues that maintaining widespread availability of this technology ensures that artificial intelligence systems developed anywhere in the world, whether in the United States or China, operate on American hardware.

However, critics of this approach raise concerns about potentially empowering adversarial nations. They argue that unrestricted access to advanced computing hardware could enable these countries to develop and train sophisticated AI systems for military applications. Huang countered this concern by asserting that Chinese military forces will avoid American AI technology, similar to how the Pentagon does not utilize Chinese systems.

The core of the disagreement revolves around the nature of AI technology itself. Unlike nuclear missiles and atomic bombs, which are exclusively military systems designed for specific destructive purposes, AI GPUs serve multiple functions across various sectors. Artificial intelligence finds applications in scientific research, business operations, healthcare, education, and numerous other civilian industries. This versatility, however, creates what experts classify as dual-use technology, capable of serving both civilian and military purposes.

The military applications of AI technology concern United States policymakers significantly. The same hardware and AI models used for civilian purposes can be adapted for armed forces operations, including intelligence gathering, threat analysis, autonomous weapons systems, military simulations, and strategic planning. These capabilities could potentially erode America’s technological superiority and military edge while providing strategic advantages to rival nations.

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Read more at Tom’s Hardware here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.