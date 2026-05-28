U.S. Treasury Launches Trump Accounts App Nationwide

The promised Trump Accounts app is now available nationwide, delivering on ‌a key policy initiative that aims to deliver millions of investment accounts ‌for children.

The simple premise of the innovation seeks to encourage long-term ​investing from an early age by America’s children through government-backed starter accounts, as flagged last year by Bretbart News.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a video ‌posted on social media platform ⁠X on Thursday the innovation is available for “all Americans.”:

This groundbreaking new app will make it easy for millions of Americans to sign up, contribute and watch their investments grow in value. This launch marks an important milestone towards expanding financial access and delivering parallel prosperity for Main Street, Wall ⁠Street, and all Americans.

Nearly six million children have already signed up for Trump Accounts, Bessent said.

U.S. Department of the Treasury elaborated, indicating the next phase of the Trump Accounts program will include account activation beginning for millions of American families ahead of the official launch on July 4, 2026.

“As of today, parents and legal guardians who have already signed their children up for Trump Accounts by submitting IRS Form 4547 will begin receiving emails with instructions to complete the account setup process. Activation e-mails for these families will be sent out in phases between now and July 4, 2026, ” a press release affirmed.

The Trump Accounts app has been designed in partnership with Bank of New York Mellon and Robinhood.

Bessent told Breitbart News exclusively at the Trump Accounts launch summit at the Mellon Auditorium in downtown Washington, DC, in January these accounts may end up being President Donald Trump’s most “enduring” legacy item that will positively impact generations to come in this country.