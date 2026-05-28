FIFA is under investigation after allegations of “artificially inflating prices” and “misleading fans” over the sale of tickets for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Attorneys-general of New York and New Jersey – which is hosting eight World Cup matches including the final – are leading the inquiry into FIFA’s practices as announced Tuesday.

New Jersey attorney general Jennifer Davenport called the process a “gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity and impossibly high prices,” the BBC reports, specifically citing matches at MetLife Stadium, which will host the final.

She added there would be a “thorough investigation of FIFA’s conduct” with world football’s governing body subpoenaed to provide information.

“New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said per a CBS News report.

“No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive.”

“Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated. But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices – all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans,” said New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of FIFA’s conduct, and we are proud to stand together with Attorney General James in protecting our consumers. It’s an honor to host the World Cup, but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors.”

In particular, FIFA has been asked to explain why tickets have “exceeded the prices for any previous World Cup tournament,” just one of the controversies surrounding the event.

The first match at the roughly 82,000-seat MetLife Stadium — temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the event — pits Brazil and Morocco on June 13.

Some seats for the July 19 final of the FIFA World Cup are going for nearly $33,000.

The FIFA World Cup commences on June 11, with the USA set to face Paraguay in its first match on June 12.