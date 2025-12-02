Watch Live: Donald Trump Announces Govt Savings Accounts for Americans’ Children

President Donald Trump announces the launch of government savings accounts for Americans’ children at the White House on Tuesday, December 2.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Breitbart News in July that the “Trump Accounts” would provide from the government “$1,000 seed investment for every newborn American and allows up to $5,000 in annual private contributions.”
He added that the Treasury will work to ensure schools and communities are educating account-holders about long-term saving, investment strategy, and compound growth. “We want you to understand it. We want you to learn about it.”
The initiative is already gaining private-sector traction. Last week, Charter Communications, one of the nation’s largest broadband providers, announced it would match the federal government’s $1,000 Trump Account contribution for employees’ children, effectively doubling the starting investment for thousands of working families.
The company also publicly thanked Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and President Trump for championing the policy, calling Trump Accounts a tool to “unleash the next generation of American success.”
