SpaceX Stock Hovers Near Elon Musk’s IPO Price After Several Losing Sessions

Shares of Elon Musk’s SpaceX climbed five percent on Tuesday morning after briefly falling below its $150 debut price following several losing sessions that erased investors gains over its first week trading.

CNBC reports that Elon Musk’s space and AI company has experienced significant price swings, with shares dipping under their IPO price before later turning positive. The initial decline also pushed the company’s market capitalization below the $2 trillion threshold.

The recent turbulence follows a dramatic sell-off on Monday, when SpaceX stock plummeted 16 percent, representing approximately $400 billion in lost market value. This steep drop came after consecutive declines of 3.6 percent and five percent in the previous two trading sessions, indicating that initially bullish sentiment on the company had substantially cooled.

SpaceX had posted remarkable gains following its record-breaking initial public offering on June 12. In the immediate aftermath of its debut, shares surged more than 50 percent above their offering price as investors rushed to gain exposure to Musk’s ambitious vision for the company. During this period of intense enthusiasm, SpaceX briefly surpassed both Amazon and Microsoft in terms of market capitalization before retreating below both technology giants as investor excitement moderated.

The rapid reversal in fortune meant that by the conclusion of last week, the average investor who had purchased SpaceX shares had seen nearly all of their initial gains evaporate.

On Monday, the company made two significant announcements that may influence investor perception going forward. SpaceX revealed plans for a senior unsecured notes offering and disclosed that it held $100.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 19. Additionally, the company announced it had entered into a major computing power agreement with open-source AI startup Reflection. This deal provides Reflection with access to Musk’s Colossus infrastructure and has been reported to be worth up to $6.3 billion.

The company’s financial disclosures regarding its substantial cash position may provide some reassurance to investors concerned about the recent price declines. The computing power agreement with Reflection also signals SpaceX’s continued strategic emphasis on artificial intelligence infrastructure, an area where Musk has invested heavily through the development of the Colossus system.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.