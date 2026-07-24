MAGA Influencers, Trump Appointees Praise Adam Candeub’s Nomination to DOJ Antitrust Division

The nomination of Michigan Law professor Adam Candeub to lead the DOJ’s antitrust division received a round of applause from Trump appointees and MAGA influencers on social media.

Candeub is eminently qualified. A graduate of Yale and Penn, his dozens of scholarly articles have been twice cited by US Supreme Court. Even liberals concede that his work has reshaped conservative views on tech. In 2016 Candeub was one of the handful of law professors in the country willing to publicly back the future president.

Jack Posobiec, author of Unhumans and host of the Human Events Daily podcast, called Candeub “the right man to lead the antitrust division,” describing him as a “pragmatic, America First conservative.”

Both the current and former Republican FCC chairmen voiced their support for Candeub:

So too did Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who has led the DOJ’s efforts to curb anti-white and anti-male discrimination in the US education and corporate sectors.

“Candeub is a competent and aligned patriot,” said Patrick Casey of the popular Restoring Order podcast.

“Rock solid choice for this role,” said Jonathan “Lomez” Keeperman, founder of the trendy, up-and-coming dissident publishing house Passage Press.

“He’s a great pick to keep the DOJ pushing back on the use of corporate monopoly power to impose DEI, ESG, and censorship,” said Blake Neff, former writer for Tucker Carlson and co-host of the late Charlie Kirk’s podcast.

American Moment founder Saurabh Sharma said Candeub would be an “incredible leader” at DOJ.

Claremont Institute senior fellow Jeremy Carl, author of The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism is Tearing America Apart, praised Candeub for his “academic chops and understanding of the political terrain.”

Candeub’s nomination now heads to the Senate, where he will face a confirmation hearing before the Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, he would take over an antitrust division that has spent recent years pursuing cases against the country’s largest technology firms, and the breadth of support from Trump appointees, Republican regulators, and prominent figures on the right suggests broad agreement that the division should continue that work.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.