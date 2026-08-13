WNBA Has Yet to Determine What a Woman Is, Slams ‘Bad Faith’ Efforts to ‘Marginalize Others’

Critics of the WNBA calling out its transgender policies – or lack therefore – were slammed Wednesday for their hurtful “bad faith” in criticizing men claiming to be women so they can play in the league.

A league spokesperson said in a statement everything is fine at the WNBA and there is nothing for anyone to worry about, going public with a call for calm hours after an anti-hate task force met virtually and canvassed a variety of topics including social media vitriol and transgender athletes.

Discussions, meetings, “hard conversations” and committees are working at the WNBA to determine what a woman is and what exact type of “woman” may be eligible to become a WNBA player as critics line up to call out the procrastination declaring the simple proviso: men should not compete against women.

“There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA, and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others,” the WNBA statement read in part, AP reports.

The outlet further set out the league’s collective bargaining agreement states, “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA,” but it does not include any more specific language about gender identity or sex assigned at birth.

Men around the world see an opportunity to join the NBA given the lack of precise definition.

As Breitbart News reported, two former NBA hoopers, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, have already declared themselves eligible for the WNBA draft, simply by saying they identify as women therefore they are immediately eligible for the competition.

On Monday, Enes Kanter took to X to officially declare his intentions.

The league’s collective bargaining agreement states “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA,” but it does not include any more specific language than that.

Breitbart News noted the debate erupted after Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham voiced support for barring men from women’s sports. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve countered that protecting trans kids is “a human rights issue.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo last Friday to team presidents and general managers saying the league would continue to earnestly discuss the subject of men who called themselves women in women’s basketball.

“We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead,” Engelbert said in the memo.

“We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts.”