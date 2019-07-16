CNN, MSNBC Say ‘Racist’ More Than 1,100 in Response to Trump Tweet

CNN clocks in at 636 instances, while MSNBC follows close behind with 471… between Sunday and Tuesday morning alone.

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott said his count — based on transcripts from the channels — does not even include text, such as the scrolling chyron on the bottom of the screen. The numbers encapsulate the mainstream media response to a series of tweets President Trump unleashed upon the internet early Sunday morning.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Trump suggested that “Nancy Pelosi would be very happy” to help send “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” back to the countries “from which they came,” so that they could “help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” then “come back and show us how it is done.”

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

On Monday, he doubled down. “Radical Left Congresswomen” would apologize to the United States. On Tuesday, he answered the tsunami of public criticism by asserting “those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!”

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

“Republicans should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap,” Trump continued. “This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country.”

The “racist” tag shows little signs of slowing down. As of this afternoon, Elliott said CNN was up to 706.