The far-left Politico is pretending to have uncovered a major scandal regarding the Air Force’s use of President Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland.

Yep, here we go again…

It’s all fake news.

Since I refuse to aid and abet the spreading of fake news and the media’s unceasing efforts to deceive the public, I won’t link the Politico article, but here’s the gist: “Accusations that Trump’s properties are unfairly profiting off of his administration have dogged the president since entering office,” the article breathlessly reports. “But the potential involvement of the military takes the issue to a different level.”

Basically, Politico’s conspiracy theory revolves around the Air Force’s oh-so unusual decision to stop at Prestwick Airport, which can only mean it’s happening to enrich Trump through these stays at his resort.

After Politico dropped this fake news, among others, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow picked it up, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Crazy (D-NY) used it to further her case for Trump’s impeachment.

Except…

Here is what Politico doesn’t want you to know…

During the Obama administration, a full two years before Trump took office, Byron York reports that the Air Force was already making frequent stops at Prestwick. Here’s the breakdown: “95 times in 2015; 145 times in 2016; 180 times in 2017; 257 times in 2018; and 259 times through August 2019.”

What’s more, also during the Obama administration, “a public database shows the Air Force signed a contract for refuelings at Prestwick in 2016,” which would explain the increasing number of stops since 2016.

As far as the choice of using the Trump resort, according to an Air Force statement, that is based solely on cost — Trump’s resort is cheaper: 95 pounds ($127 U.S.) per night, compared to the others.

Even so — and this is important — the Air Force also says that only six percent of its overnight stays were at Trump’s resort.

“We reviewed the vast majority [of] the 659 overnight stays of Air Force crews in the vicinity at Glasgow Prestwick Airport between 2015 and 2019. Approximately six percent of those crews stayed at the Trump Turnberry,” the statement reads. “As a practice, we generally send aircrews to the closest, most suitable accommodations within the government hotel rate. The review also indicated that about 75 percent of the crews stayed in the immediate vicinity of the airfield and 18 percent stayed in Glasgow.”

Even the far-left Washington Post has been forced to admit that “the stays result from two separate agreements that both predate Trump’s presidency. Before Trump ran for president, the airport agreed to send visiting crews to Trump’s course. And while President Barack Obama was still in office, the Air Force agreed to send refueling aircraft to the airport.”

When Politico’s Natasha Bertrand, one of the two fake reporters responsible for this fake news, complained about Fox News debunking her reporting on Friday, Special Report anchor Bret Baier took her to school.

“We literally never reported that Trump ‘ordered’ anything, Bret. You should go back and read more closely, or at all” Bertrand tweeted.

“I did,” he responded. “‘Ordered’ was not the word YOU used but that’s where pundits took it.”

He then quoted this part of her story: “What wasn’t routine was where the crew stopped along the way: President Trump’s Turnberry resort,” and he reminded her that “nowhere in the original story or coverage of it was the fact that the contract started under Obama.”

Can you believe that? Politico deliberately left out the fact that contracts calling for these stops at Prestwick Airport and these stays at Trump’s resort were signed before Trump became president.

But, of course, that wasn’t included, because had it been included, there would be no fake news to spread, no hoax to deceive the public with, no scandal, no story…

Politico’s Hoaxtress then tried to justify her lies of omission with this asinine non sequitur of a response to Baier: “1) it’s not our responsibility where pundits take something,” she tweeted, adding, “2) the congressional investigation is examining potential domestic emoluments clause violations, which obviously wouldn’t have been relevant when Obama was president. Because Obama doesn’t own Turnberry, Bret.”

Baier saw right through this nonsense. “[Your] story wasn’t about the OTHER emoluments investigations. It was about this ‘mysterious’ rerouting- with the insinuation that it was done to prop up Trump’s Turnberry- buried in a later story- the routing started in 2015-a contract signed under Obama’s admin, Natasha.”

The media are no longer even worth paying attention to. All they do is lie. It’s all fake news. They are just publishing stuff to get each other off.

What’s more, who believes Trump is greedily twisting his mustache over $130 a night?

The whole thing is not only fake news; it’s stupid.

