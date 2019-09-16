Nolte: Last Week’s Fake News Epidemic Led by CNN, Politico, New York Times

Thanks to CNN, Politico, and the New York Times, last week was filled with the kind of fake news that used to end prestigious media careers. No more, though. Nowadays publishing fake news is nothing less than a résumé enhancer.

Early in the week, CNN and Politico dumped two MASSIVE pieces of fake news. And then, over the weekend, the Times said “Hold my beer” with a transparently dishonest smear of Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Let’s recap…

The week opened with CNN’s fake news about how President Trump’s mishandling of classified information resulted in the CIA having to pull a key intelligence asset out of the Kremlin. We now know this never happened. Whatever intelligence mishandling it was that forced the asset’s removal, it happened during the — wait for it, wait for it — Obama administration.

The fake news came from Jim Sciutto, who, like a lot of CNN “reporters,” is a former Democrat operative with a documented history of publishing fake stories. Of course, CNN also has a long and sordid history of publishing fake news, which is why he fits right in.

Sciutto’s story was so blatantly misleading that even the far-left New York Times cried foul. As did the far-left Washington Post.

Next up: the far-left Politico, with its own fake news bonanza, this one about the Air Force rerouting planes to Scotland so Trump’s Turnberry resort can benefit from the overnight stays, which helps to line the president’s pockets.

We now know this isn’t true and that Politico deliberately removed these rather pertinent facts from is now-debunked hoax: 1) the contract to land flights at this airport was signed during the Obama administration, 2) the contract to use Turnberry for overnight stays was signed during the Obama administration, 3) only six percent of the Air Force’s overnight stays occurred at Turnberry, and 4) Turnberry’s $127 per night room rate is not only the least expensive in the area, it is hardly worth risking impeachment.

Like CNN’s fake story about the CIA, Politico’s fake news about Turnberry was debunked by the far-left Washington Post.

Neither CNN nor Politico have corrected or retracted their debunked bombshells.

By the time Friday night rolled around, by the time the weekend kicked off, there were already two eggs dripping off the media’s smug and corrupt face. So you would think that at this point the institution as a whole might want to take a few days off to regroup, lick their wounds, soul search, and figure out how to regain the trust of the public.

LOL…

Sike!

No one believes the establishment media would ever do that, at least not any citizen of the planet we call Earth.

And so, on Saturday, the New York Times went for the fake news crown, the fake news brass ring, the fake news gold medal with a hoax so bold and audacious it makes CNN and Politico look like women competing in a weightlifting contest against a guy who says he’s a gal.

To the surprise of no one, the Failing New York Times dropped a bombshell about a sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh.

We all knew this was coming. You see, the Times and the media overall are still miffed over the fact that all their other phony allegations against Kavanaugh were not only debunked, but failed to keep him off the court, so they just went ahead and invented a new one.

According to the report, a former Clinton operative told some people Kavanaugh exposed his penis during his freshman year in college. Things then got out of hand (pun intended) when one of Kavanaugh’s frat buddies pushed him, which resulted in the penis ending up in the hands of some unsuspecting woman.

We now know there are three colossal problems with this story:

1) The Clinton operative refuses to talk to the Times, refuses to confirm he saw this, which means the Times is reporting on what other people said this guy told them. In a court of law this is called hearsay and is not admissible as evidence.

But that’s the least of it. Get this:

2) The alleged victim whose alleged hand the alleged penis allegedly ended up in does not remember this happening.

3) The fake New York Times story deliberately omitted the fact that the alleged victim whose alleged hand the alleged penis allegedly ended up in does not remember this happening.

Yes, you read that correctly: The Times knew this woman did not remember being sexually assaulted and not only still ran with the story, they omitted that information! The Times deliberately hid this fact from its readers!

Eventually, the Times was shamed into updating the story with this vital piece of information that proves the story never should have been written, that it’s totally bogus.

This is what I think is happening; why the media is recklessly selling out its credibility and moral authority in an all-new frenzy…

All the reports about the Deep State’s attempted coup against President Trump are about to be released, and to try and save themselves and their lying sources, the media are hurling any kind of shit they can get their corrupt hands on as a means to distract from their corrupt role in acts of government malfeasance that make Watergate look like a water balloon fight.

The other thing is that media know the American people are no longer paying attention to them, so they are just publishing stuff to impress each other, to give each other the sugar highs they became addicted to during the Russia Collusion Hoax.

But the media are not the enemy of the people, y’all… They’re only try to deceive us, overturn our elections, take away our guns…

Nevertheless, if you think the media are desperate and corrupt liars now, wait till the 2020 campaign begins.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC.