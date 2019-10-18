Athletic clothing company Dhvani unveiled a new advertising campaign this week on a Times Square billboard featuring President Donald Trump hogtied outside the White House.
The campaign’s aim is to protest the Trump administration’s Title X “gag rule,” which prohibits doctors from referring patients for abortion and block patients from care from Planned Parenthood. The billboard, entitled “Lady Liberty,” features model Michal Mesa, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, stepping on a distressed-looking President Trump’s face outside the White House.
View this post on Instagram
🇺🇸 There is nothing more American than Freedom of Choice & Freedom of Speech. . ❤️ A woman’s right to bodily autonomy is the law of the land. . 📷 The image is called “Lady Liberty” and our DHVANI model is also a United States Marine Corps Veteran. . 🏛 Trump’s Gag Rule was rejected by federal court, but he’s enforcing it anyway. . On this issue, we stand against the President and for women’s rights. . #StandForSomething As you know, we’re extremely passionate about creating high-quality, fashionable and innovative products in the most sustainable and ethical ways possible. But the state of the world weighs heavily on us. There is a palpable tension in the air, an untenable clash of ideals, and we can no longer just sit back and watch. That’s why we’ve decided to #StandForSomething and become the world’s first and only Activ(ist)Wear™ company. DHVANI is a brand for people who are committed to making the world a better place. As of today, with each purchase, we will donate to a featured nonprofit partner. The Trump administration has imposed a Title X gag rule that leaves people of color, people with low incomes, and those living in remote or rural areas with nowhere to go for reproductive healthcare. This is a targeted blow to the over 4 million patients who obtain birth control, cancer screenings and other essential care through Title X. We simply cannot stand for this. You’ll notice some significant changes at DHVANI.com. We realize that some of our customers won’t agree with our activism and that’s okay with us. We’re not afraid to make bold statements & exercise our first amendment rights. Stand with us! A portion of every DHVANI sale will be donated to non-profit organizations that provide access to reproductive healthcare. #StandForSomething
Offensive Athletic Company Billboard in Times Square Shows Trump Hogtied in Front of White House By Woman to Protest Abortion “Gag Rule” https://t.co/ZTRSn6apAa pic.twitter.com/igYJH6BTp3
— kingsjester (@kingsjester1) October 18, 2019
“As a former US Marine, I was proud to serve my country and help protect the rights of our citizens,” Mesa said in a statement. “Perhaps now more than ever, it’s crucial we take a powerful stand against those who are determined to strip Americans of our rights. I’m proud to represent Lady Liberty and hope it inspires more people to take a stand.”
“Enough is enough. Our customers and our team are empowered, outspoken, and active. This new campaign captures the level of frustration and the need to speak out louder than ever before,” Dhvani CEO Avi Brown added. “This represents a proud and organic evolution of our brand identity. Our customers choose DHVANI for its quality and its commitment to directly support social change, and so do we by working with nonprofits that make a difference.”
The billboard is one of several ads the athletic company has run as part of its #StandForSomething campaign. Another ad features a model swiping President Trump’s phone from his hands as he sits on a golden toilet, and a third shows a diverse group of women surrounding him and putting duct tape over his mouth.
View this post on Instagram
This is not OK. Attacking Gold Star families is not OK. Mocking a disabled American on national TV is not OK. Referring to America’s allies as “shithole countries” is not OK. Calling white supremacists “very fine people” is not OK. Handing your billionaire friends massive handouts in the form of tax cuts paid for by ordinary Americans is not OK. Calling US Congresswomen of color "savages" and telling them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came" is not OK. Consistently trying to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, threatening coverage for millions of American women is not OK. A “Gag Rule” silencing doctors & nurses from providing reproductive healthcare information to their fellow Americans is not OK. None of this is OK. For nearly three long and tiring years, our American patriotism has been exploited. We were told by our current President that he would “make America great again.” Instead, we have a nation more divided than ever before and further away from the ideals that make America truly ‘great.’ Enough is enough. We’re taking a stand. We’re standing up for a woman’s right to choose, which is the law of the land. We’re standing up for women and LGBTQ+ rights. We’re standing up for the un- & under-insured’s ability to access affordable reproductive care. We’re standing up for every American’s right to a healthy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Starting today, DHVANI will donate a percentage of our sales to non-profit organizations that support access to reproductive healthcare and fight Trump’s Title X gag rule in Congress. DHVANI is prepared for the fight of our lives. Will you #StandForSomething with us?
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.