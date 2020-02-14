Nolte – Rap Sheet: **389** Media-Approved Hate Crimes Against Trump Supporters

Violence against Trump supporters is surging of late, so Breitbart News is updating its list of credibly reported hate crimes against Trump supporters since September 2015.

These reported crimes include physical assaults, vandalism, an actual murder, and encouraging violence against individuals and groups based only on their personal beliefs.

Sadly, these crimes have been approved and encouraged by the establishment media, either through the media’s open calls for violence against us or the media’s revealing and deafening indifference.

When the corporate media want to stop Americans from engaging in certain behavior — say, a rodeo clown wearing an Obama mask or a meme mocking CNN — the media launch jihads to destroy the individuals engaged in that behavior.

But when it comes to violence against President Trump and his supporters, this is only met by the media’s silence or a shrug — or in the case of CNN, a reward — which is the media’s way of communicating their approval.

Thanks to the corporate media, every law-abiding citizen in America is in danger. And never forget that this same media are using their multibillion-dollar lobbying power to disarm us, to ensure we’re helpless.

And never forget that the violence against us will only get worse as the 2020 presidential election heats up.

Please email jnolte@breitbart.com with any updates or anything you think deserves to be added to this list. Also, if you see errors — duplicate postings or events misinterpreted as bias crimes on Trump supporters, please let us know. Unlike the establishment media, we want this list accurate and fact-based.

