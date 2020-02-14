Nolte – Rap Sheet: **389** Media-Approved Hate Crimes Against Trump Supporters

Violence against Trump supporters is surging of late, so Breitbart News is updating its list of credibly reported hate crimes against Trump supporters since September 2015.
These reported crimes include physical assaults, vandalism, an actual murder, and encouraging violence against individuals and groups based only on their personal beliefs.
Sadly, these crimes have been approved and encouraged by the establishment media, either through the media’s open calls for violence against us or the media’s revealing and deafening indifference.
When the corporate media want to stop Americans from engaging in certain behavior — say, a rodeo clown wearing an Obama mask or a meme mocking CNN — the media launch jihads to destroy the individuals engaged in that behavior.
But when it comes to violence against President Trump and his supporters, this is only met by the media’s silence or a shrug — or in the case of CNN, a reward — which is the media’s way of communicating their approval.
Thanks to the corporate media, every law-abiding citizen in America is in danger. And never forget that this same media are using their multibillion-dollar lobbying power to disarm us, to ensure we’re helpless.
And never forget that the violence against us will only get worse as the 2020 presidential election heats up.
- February 9, 2020: Man Arrested for Driving Car Through GOP Voter Registration Booth
- February 10, 2020: New Mexico GOP Headquarters Vandalized
- February 10, 2020: California GOP Headquarters Vandalized for Sixth Time in Two Years
- February 12, 2020: UC Santa Cruz College Republican Display Destroyed and Vandalized
- February 12, 2020: 14-Year-Old Boy Wearing Trump Hat Assaulted
- February 13, 2020: Man Threatens to Cut Throats of Arizona State Students for Trump Event
- February 20, 2020: Man in Make America Great Again Hat Assaulted
- February 6, 2020: Flags Set on Fire In Pickup Truck With Pro-Trump Sticker
- January 21, 2020: Man stabs, kills pro-Trump boss, drapes American flag over him
- November 13, 2019: Watch: Assailant Sprays Rep. Dan Bishop’s Son in Face While Vandalizing NC State TPUSA Display
- October 31, 2019: Watch: U of M Student Destroys Turning Point USA Recruiting Table
- October 25, 2019: Jail For Thug Who Spit On Trump Supporter
- October 10, 2019: MN: 10 Violent Incidents of Hate Against Trump Supporters
- October 4, 2019: Reno Police: Student Arrested for Attacking Campus Conservatives
- October 2, 2019: Man in ‘MAGA’ hat assaulted in California restaurant bathroom
- September 16, 2019: Teacher Tells Students that Mike Pence Should Be Shot in the Head
- September 11, 2019: NC: Trump supporter targeted in multiple car vandalism cases
- August 24, 2019: OR: Couple arrested for attacking MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter
- August 20, 2019: OR Man receiving death threats over GOP security camera donation
- August 19, 2019: Republican Headquarters Vandalized in East Valley
- August 17, 2019: Antifa Protesters Beat Elderly Man Unconscious in Trump Protest
- August 1, 2019: NYC man claims he was beaten for wearing MAGA hat
- July 1, 2019: McDonald’s manager attack with stun gun, accused of voting for Trump
- June 23, 2019: El Paseo pro-Trump window display vandalized
- June 10, 2019: Transgender Actor Indya Moore Fights Trump Supporter, Destroys Sign
- June 3, 2019: Jewish Student ‘Forced to Go Into Hiding’ After Admitting She Voted for Trump
- June 2, 2019: Leftist Attacks Trump Supporters at Rally in L.A.
- June 2, 2019: Daily Beast Doxxed Trump Supporter Allegedly Behind ‘Drunk’ Pelosi Video
- May 30, 2019: Theater cancels Kristy Swanson, Dean Cain’s pro-Trump performance over ‘threats of violence’
- May 23, 2019: GOP headquarters windows smashed and fixed for sixth time
- May 1, 2019: Four arrested after student’s MAGA hat is allegedly stolen, stomped
- April 22, 2019: Monk Physically Assaulted By Man Who Asks “How’s Trump?”
- April 16, 2019: Immigrant pummeled by 2 men for wearing ‘MAGA’ hat
- April 15, 2019: Conservative student said she’s hate crime victim over political views
- April 14, 2019: Antifa, others threaten Candace Owens event at U. Pennsylvania
- April 13, 2019: Police Investigate Hit-and-Run ‘Bias Incident’ Against Trump Supporter
- April 11, 2019: Michael Knowles is attacked by student protestors while giving speech
- April 8, 2019: Trump Supporter Pepper Sprayed at Pro-Trump Event
- April 11, 2019: ‘Model’ Assaults #WalkAway Founder Brandon Straka over MAGA Hat
- April 4, 2019: Woman Harasses 74-Year-Old Man in MAGA hat
- March 28, 2019: Window shattered at Humboldt’s Republican Headquarters
- March 25, 2019: Woman Says Car Torched Over Cardboard Cutout of Trump
- March 17, 2019: Man in MAGA hat alleges assault
- March 15, 2019: Vandals attack GOP New Mexico office
- March 12, 2019: Woman admits to slashing tire over MAGA hat
- March 10, 2019: School Bus Aide Attacks Child, Rips MAGA Hat Off His Head In Rage
- March 9, 2019: Two Women assaulted in Austin, TX over Trump hats
- March 4, 2019: York County school employee wraps Trump flag around student’s neck
- February 27, 2019: 81-year-old man wearing ‘MAGA’ hat assaulted in New Jersey
- February 25, 2019: Woman arrested for assaulting man wearing MAGA hat
- February 21, 2019: Trump supporter assaulted at UC-Berkeley campus
- February 19, 2019: Conservative students receive death threats for wanting to ‘Build the Wall’
- February 18, 2019: Man accused of pulling gun on couple wearing Trump hat
- February 17, 2019: Vans Employee Fired for Bullying 14-year-old in MAGA hat
- February 8, 2019: Kellyanne Conway Assaulted At Restaurant
- January 18, 2019: Tens of Thousands of Threats Including Death Threats Made Against Covington Catholic School Students
- November 28, 2018: Trump supporter wakes up to burned flag on Vermont porch
- November 13, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat assaulted in downtown Tucson
- October 31, 2018: Building targeted in bomb threat cleared ahead of Trump visit
- October 31, 2018: Woman Threatens 11-Year-Old over Trump Halloween Costume
- October 29, 2018:Twitter allows 179 death threats against Trump
- October 29, 2018: FL: Shots Fired into South Daytona Republican Party Office
- October 18, 2018: New York Man Charged With Threatening Senators Over Kavanaugh Support
- October 17, 2018: Restaurant Owner Threatened for Holding GOP Event
- October 17, 2018: Dem operative for Soros-funded group arrested for ‘battery’ against Nevada GOP candidate’s campaign manager
- October 17, 2018: Professor calls for harassing Trump supporters
- October 16, 2018: Left-wing comedian gets physical with Trump supporter at Hooters
- October 15, 2018: MN: Republican State Representative Sarah Anderson Attacked
- October 11, 2018: A truck with ‘Trump 2020’ bumper stickers set on fire.
- October 10, 2018:Eric Holder Tells Dem Activists: ‘When They Go Low, We Kick ‘Em’
- October 10, 2018:CNN says mobs have “right” to chase Trump supporters out of restaurants
- October 9, 2018: Hillary Clinton opposes “civility” with Trump Supporters
- October 3, 2018: Ricin and threatening letter sent to Trump
- September 25, 2018: CNN Defends harassment of Ted Cruz
- September 25, 2018: Ted Cruz and Wife harassed out of DC restaurant
- September 11, 2018: DC police investigate threat to commit mass shooting at a MAGA event
- September 10, 2018: Hispanic Immigrant says she was spit on in Santa Monica for Trump hat.
- September 6, 2018: Black Trump Fan Booted from Bar for Wearing Trump Hat
- August 28, 2018: CA student arrested for stealing MAGA hat from classmate, slapping teacher
- August 27, 2018: “F” Trump: Flagstaff, AZ, GOP Office Vandalized
- August 19, 2018: Dad Dares Daughter To Knock Off Guy’s MAGA Hat For 100 Bucks. She Does It.
- August 18, 2018: Trump supporter assaulted by aging punk rocker.
- August 14, 2018: CNN’s Chris Cuomo encourages violence against Trump supporters.
- August 9, 2018: ‘Frozen’ Actor snatches Trump banner away from audience member
- August 4, 2018: Democrat Alison Grimes ‘Jokes’ about Rand Paul beating
- August 4, 2018: Trump supporter’s car has all 4 tires slashed in Philly.
- August 4, 2018: Antifa follow and harass Candace Owens
- August 1, 2018: Woman charged with trying to hit man with her car over Trump sticker
- July 26, 2018: Trump supporter punched in Hollywood
- July 25, 2018: Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed … again.
- July 20, 2018: “Gender Fluid” Guy Spits All Over Teen’s MAGA Hat
- July 19, 2018: CA Anti-Trump Protesters Target Cafe Over Trump Support, Hurl Feces
- July 17, 2018: Uber Driver Refuses to Serve Black Conservatives Over MAGA Hat
- July 16, 2018: Mob chases pro-Trump group out of Los Angeles bar
- July 15, 2018: Social Distortion singer attacks Trump supporter
- July 13, 2018: 76-year-old man assaulted by anti-Trump thugs in San Diego.
- July 10, 2018: Man threatens to ‘curb stomp’ Trump supporter at Disneyland
- July 7, 2018: AntiFa attack peaceful Tommy Robinson supporters in San Francisco
- July 6, 2018: CNN analyst justifies violence against Trump supporters
- July 6, 2018: Long Island Man Threatened to Kill Trump Supporters
- July 6, 2018: Florida man attacked over Trump flag in yard.
- July 6, 2018: Woman threatens to stab Alan Dershowitz in heart.
- July 5, 2018: Founder of #WalkAway campaign refused service at camera store.
- July 5, 2018: Trump supporter wearing Make America Great Again assaulted
- July 3, 2018: Left-wing Catholic calls for sending Trump supporters to the guillotine
- July 2, 2018: MAGA hat wearer harassed at seafood restaurant
- July 1, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat refused service in restaurant.
- June 28, 2018: Co-Chair of Women for Trump Receives Death Threats
- June 22, 2018: Left-wing activists vandalize billboard.
- June 16, 2018: Trump Supporter Attacked Outside Kathy Griffin Show
- May 23, 2018: Tomi Lahren has water thrown at her at Minnesota restaurant
- May 14, 2018: Black man in MAGA hat harassed, threatened, called “nigger”
- April 23, 2018: Trump supporter shouted out of bar in New York.
- April 5, 2018: Orange Park, FL Trump supporter spends two hours in surgery after attack
- April 3, 2018: Woman brutally attacked in restaurant over support for Trump.
- April 1, 2018:Trump golf course sign vandalized.
- March 16, 2018: Capitol police arrest Democrat operative over assault of Trump official
- March 15, 2018: Student with ‘Trump’ flag assaulted by mob
- March 8, 2018: Female Trump supporter assaulted while staging Oscars boycott in LA
- February 27, 2018: Trump supporter threatened with knife.
- February 22, 2018: HuffPost Contributor Karen Geier calls for bombing of CPAC
- February 21, 2018: CNN publicly harasses elderly Trump supporter as Russian plant
- February 7, 2018:Trump supporters’ home vandalized in Oceanside CA
- February 7, 2018: Democrat attested for sending white powder to Donald Trump Jr.
- January 29, 2018: Saginaw, MI businessman’s Trump sign vandalized.
- January 24, 2018: Portland, OR, Trump supporter punched in head at protest
- December 20, 2017: AntiFa terrorists assault Trump supporter outside bookstore
- December 9, 2017: Students wearing MAGA hats booted from ‘safe space’ coffee shop
- December 3, 2017: Trump supporter’ home and vehicle vandalized for second time.
- November 22, 2017: Trump-hater snatches, steals student’s MAGA hat.
- November 22, 2017: Man mistaken for Trump supporter attacked
- November 20, 2017: University of IL instructor assault Trump supporters
- November 13, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted for wearing MAGA hat.
- November 12, 2017: Blaire White attacked for wearing MAGA hat
- November 3, 2017: ‘Multicultural’ office at Providence College hosts ‘stab a Trumpkin’ display
- September 17, 2017: Trump supporter physically assault in Roosevelt High School gym.
- September 4, 2017: Georgia Teacher Kicks Out Students Over “Neo-Nazi” MAGA Shirt
- August 28, 2017: Car with Trump bumper sticker vandalized in San Francisco.
- August 28, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted in Berkeley
- August 28, 2017: AntiFa attack peaceful Trump supporters at Berkeley.
- August 27, 2017: Vandals deface Trump supporter’s lawn signs.
- August 24, 2017: Black Trump supporter spit at for wearing MAGA hat.
- August 23, 2017: Black Trump supporter punched multiple times
- August 19, 2017: WATCH: Woman Holding American Flag Hit, Dragged in Boston
- August 16, 2017: Anti-Trumper ‘shoots Republican neighbor twice in the head’
- July 7, 2017: Student threatened for supporting Trump.
- July 7, 2017: Man attacked for wearing MAGA hat in New York bar.
- July 5, 2017: CNN threatens to expose Trump supporter to online mob
- July 3, 2017: Philadelphia Trump supporter jumped by three men after rallies
- June 15, 2017: Shots fired at truck flying ‘MAGA’ Flag in Indiana
- June 10, 2017: Trump supporter beaten in Seattle.
- June 10, 2017: AntiFa hurl urine at woman protesting against Sharia
- June 7, 2017: HuffPo: ‘Inherent Value’ in Violence Against Trump Supporters
- June 7, 2017: Veterans wife violently beaten for voting for Trump
- June 6, 2017: “Trump” is stabbed to death in front of cheering audience in Central Park
- May 19, 2017: Man arrested for multiple acts of anti-Trump vandalism.
- May 12, 2017: Video: Trump Supporters Assaulted at Minnesota Capitol
- May 8, 2017: TN Woman Arrested for Trying to Run GOP Congressman’s Car Off Road
- April 23, 2017: AntiFa arrested for assault in DC.
- April 19. 2017: MSNBC Analyst Calls for ISIS Bombing of Trump Property
- April 15, 2017: AntiFa assault Trump supporter with bike lock.
- April 14, 2017: Two arrested for burning Trump sign in Maryland
- March 27, 2017: Pro-Trump march organizer pepper-sprayed by protester
- March 20, 2017: Violent kids hit Trump supporter in face with skateboard
- March 19, 2017: MAGA hat wearer kicked out of bar
- March 15, 2017: Student detained after damaging Trump supporter’s flag
- March 14, 2017: Young Trump supporters harassed online as Nazis
- March 9, 2017 FL man punched in face after over Trump bumper sticker
- March 6, 2017: Berkeley man arrested for destroying College Republican sign
- March 5, 2017: Leftist rioters crash peaceful pro-Trump rally with tasers
- March 4, 2017: Left-wing rioters attack peaceful pro-Trump rally at Berkeley
- March 1, 2017: Trump supporter’s car vandalized in Oregon
- February 27, 2017: Flier in North Carolina calls on mobs to assault Trump supporters
- February 26, 2017: Trump supporter’s house egged three times in New York
- February 26, 2017: Female Trump supporter assaulted in Hollywood
- February 25, 2017: Ohio man assaulted by anti-Trump mob
- February 16, 2017: Kansas City man with AR-15 taunts Trump supporter,
- February 15, 2017: Hateful messages found on Trump supporter’s historic Denver home
- February 13, 2017: Black Trump supporter’s home vandalized with “KKK’
- February 10, 2017: Black Lives Matter threatens to smash woman’s laptop
- February 10, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted in Berkeley as police do nothing
- February 9, 2017: Man arrested for attacking Trump supporter in California
- February 8, 2017: Multiple incidents of anti-Trump graffiti in North Carolina.
- February 8, 2017: CSUF instructor suspended for striking pro-Trump student
- February 7, 2017: Oceanside, CA Vandals deface home and Trump sign
- February 6, 2017: 6th grader wearing Trump hat attacked on school bus, suspended
- February 4, 2017: School suspends victim after he is beaten for wearing MAGA hat
- February 2, 2017: Trump supporter attacked in street in Berkeley
- February 1, 2017: AntiFa assaults Trump supporters at Berkeley.
- January 31, 2017: Portland Trump Supporter Beaten Unconscious
- January 31, 2017: Pike/Pine New Year’s Eve ‘red baseball cap’ assault reported
- January 31, 2017: Video shows Trump supporter knocked unconscious
- January 30, 2017: Anti-Trump graffiti spray-painted on Rowan University sign
- January 29, 2017: Protesters damage Trump supporter’s vehicle in Eugene, OR
- January 29, 2017: WA Trump Supporter House, Vehicle and Camper Vandalized
- January 27, 2017: Donald Trump Campaign Sign Set On Fire In Hull, MA
- January 26, 2017: Actor Shia LeBeouf arrested for shoving Trump supporter
- January 24, 2017: Gold Star family members claim assault at Inauguration
- January 24, 2017: Woman harassed, spit on by anti-Trump protesters
- January 23, 2017: Golden Trump Graffiti Sprayed Onto Bentley in Queens
- January 23, 2017: WATCH woman harass Trump supporter on flight
- January 22, 2017: Frank Luntz Recounts Hotel Assault by Trump Inauguration Protester
- January 22, 2017: CA Woman Slashes Trump Sign Because it ‘Ruined Her Chill’: Police
- January 22, 2017: Trump supporter Scott Baio was roughed up by protesters in DC
- January 20, 2017: Trump supporter coat slashed at Inauguration
- January 20, 2017: Trump Supporter Suckerpunched at Deploraball
- January 20, 2017: Anti-Trump protester lights Trump supporter’s hair on fire.
- January 20, 2017: Trump supporter says she feels ‘hurt’ after being spit on, called racist
- January 17, 2017: Wilmington, NC, car vandalized with swastika over Trump sticker
- January 16, 2017: ‘Project Veritas’ Exposes Groups Planning Violent Disruptions At Inauguration, Chemical Attack at ‘Deploraball’
- January 5, 2017: Thugs kidnap, beat, and torture 18-year-old with schizophrenia while shouting “fuck Trump” and “fuck white people.”
- January 4, 2017: Santa Rosa, CA: Man Verbally Abused for Wearing Trump T-Shirt
- December 23, 2016: Bryn Mawr Trump Supporter Harassed Until She Drops Out
- November 22, 2016: Trump supporter victim of third hate crime in Montgomery County
- December 22, 2016: Ivanka Trump harassed on JetBlue flight by college professor
- December 20, 2016: Foley, AL, deputies investigate rash of anti-Trump vandalism
- December 18, 2016: Trump electors face countless death threats
- December 15, 2016: Cornell College Republicans president assaulted, called ‘racist bitch’
- December 13, 2016: $300,000 car torched over Trump signs
- December 8, 2016: Man in Ithaca, NY, kills UPS Driver believing driver was Trump
- December 5, 2016: Corvette with Trump sticker trashed in MD
- December 5, 2016: Truck painted with anti-Trump slogans, set on fire in Madison, WI
- December 1, 2016: Donora, PA: 69-year-old woman assaulted over support for Trump
- November 30, 2016: Rockville, MD Trump supporter’s car vandalized with swastika
- November 30, 2016: FL: Navy veteran’s home torched, tagged with anti-Trump graffiti
- November 26, 2016: Anti-Trump thugs vandalize jeep, American flag
- November 21, 2016: Trump supporter refused service at DC bar, assaulted outside
- November 20, 2016: Woman sentenced for anti-Trump graffiti
- November 18, 2016: Car set on fire in Portland
- November 18, 2016: Actor Michael Shannon: Time for Trump voters to die
- November 16, 2016: Man gunned down outside bar after joke about voting for Trump
- November 16, 2016: MD Student wearing Trump hat punched, kicked to ground
- November 16, 2016: Left-wing thugs assault 15-year-old Trump supporter.
- November 15, 2016: Lexington, KY man’s car vandalized for Trump sticker
- November 15, 2016: Trump supporter’s Mustang set on fire in Santa Maria, CA
- November 15, 2016: ‘My Pro-Trump Stickers, Flags Got my Tires Slashed,’ Says NJ Man
- November 15, 2016: Boston Man assaulted outside bar
- November 14, 2016: Polson, MT GOP headquarters vandalized
- November 14, 2016: Portland, OR, man’s car attacked by anti-Trump thugs
- November 14, 2016: Anti-Trump Woman Throws Coffee on Trump Supporters
- November 14, 2016: Trailer park in FL vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti
- November 12, 2016: 2 Men Attack Trump Supporter in Meriden, CT
- November 12, 2016: ‘Fuck Trump’ Spray painted 3 times on Phoenix, AZ, home
- November 12, 2016: Man in MAGA hat attacked by New York subway rider.
- November 11, 2016: Man beaten by mob for voting for Trump
- November 11, 2016: FL Student Charged With Battery After Punching Trump Supporter
- November 11, 2016: TX, Southwest University Trump supporter’s car vandalized
- November 11, 2016: Redwood City, CA: Female High School Student Attacked
- November 11, 2016: BLM Activist Arrested for Assaulting 74 Year-Old Trump Supporter
- November 11, 2016: Mother emotionally abuses child for “voting” for Trump.
- November 10, 2016: Student Trump supporter attacked at Woodside High School
- November 10, 2016: Black Trump Supporter Attacked at NYC College
- November 10, 2016: CA: 82-year-old Discovers ‘Fuck Trump’, ‘666’ Spray Painted on Car
- November 10, 2016: Va. GOP headquarters vandalized amid anti-Trump protests
- November 10, 2016: Anti-Trump vandals hit Old Chapel Hill, NC, Cemetery gazebo, path
- November 10, 2016: Trump Supporter Beaten in Chicago Street, Recorded on Video
- November 10, 2016: Palm Bay, FL, student punches classmate over Trump sign
- November 9, 2016: Trump supporter’s dog brutally attacked by anti-Trump thugs
- November 9, 2016: TX: Anti-Trump Protester Punches Trump Supporter
- November 9, 2016: Anti-Trump vandals target Lansing, MI, building
- November 9, 2016: Stafford, TX student says he was attacked for supporting Trump
- November 9, 2016: Trump supporters car vandalized in Tuscon, AZ
- November 9, 2016: BMW with Trump sticker vandalized in Fort Myers, FL, community
- November 9, 2016: 16-year-old Trump supporter BULLIED, CAR VANDALIZED
- November 8, 2016: Man Attacks FEMALE TRUMP SUPPORTER at Florida Polling Station
- November 8, 2016: NYPD Investigating Tires Slashing On Hasidic Trump Supporters Van
- November 8, 2016: Matlacha, FL: Woman’s Trump Sign, Art Gallery Vandalized
- November 8, 2016: Cornell College Republicans female president assaulted
- November 7, 2016: Trump volunteer assaulted, robbed for wearing MAGA hat
- November 6, 2016: 72-year-old Trump Supporter robbed of Trump sign, injured
- November 6, 2016: VIDEO: Trump Supporter’s Truck Torched Because of Bumper Sticker
- November 6, 2016: MA school spray painted with “Kill Your Local Trump Supporter”
- November 6, 2016: Trump Supporter’s Truck Torched Because of Bumper Sticker
- November 5, 2016: CA: Black Trump Supporter Is Told “Ni**as Like You Should Be Killed”
- November 5, 2016: Rock Island, IL, Republican office vandalized with spray paint
- November 4, 2016: Trump Denver, CO, headquarters hit with second act of vandalism
- November 4, 2016: Trump’s Denver, CO, Campaign Office Vandalized
- November 4, 2016: NC GOP Headquarters Vandalized with Anti-Trump Graffiti
- November 3, 2016: Vandals continue to attack Trump headquarters in Ukiah, CA
- November 2, 2016: Evanston, IL, man’s Donald Trump sign burned on his front lawn
- November 1, 2016: Denver, CO, Arsonist Sets Trump Campaign Sign On Fire
- October 31, 2016: ID: 100’s of Pro-Trump Signs Destroyed. Swastikas. Car Keyed.
- October 31, 2016: St. Cloud, FL, Trump signs vandalized with racist stickers
- October 31, 2016: East Stroudsburg, PA, Church Hit With Anti-Trump Graffiti
- October 29, 2016: VA: Leesburg Neighborhood Tagged With Anti-Trump Graffiti
- October 28, 2016: Homeless woman guarding Trump’s Walk of Fame star assaulted
- October 28, 2016: CA: Truck Vandalized Because Of Pro-Trump Bumper Sticker
- October 28, 2016: Trump signs vandalized in Quincy, IL.
- October 27, 2016: Platteville, WI, man arrested for torching Trump sign
- October 27, 2016: Vandals run over Trump signs, owner flattens their tires with nails
- October 26, 2016: University of Pittsburgh Trump Supporters Campaign Table Flipped
- October 26, 2016: Gainesville homes with Trump signs vandalized with swastikas
- October 26, 2016: Man caught on camera trashing Trump yard sign in Jacksonville, FL
- October 25, 2016: Grant, AL, Trump supporter’s Cadillac trashed
- October 25, 2016: Battle Creek. MI man says Trump yard signs vandalized
- October 25, 2016: Trump supporter attacked at BLM protest over Trump hat
- October 24, 2016: Trump sign, vehicle vandalized at Reno gun shop
- October 20, 2016: Provo, UT: Trump signs damaged, defaced with vulgar graffiti; vandals damaged front door, two vehicles painting signs and property with profanity along with “#FeelTheBurn” and “AmeriKKKa”.
- October 18, 2016: Cape Coral, FL, man arrested for running over Trump sign
- October 18, 2016: Trump signs spray painted with swastikas in Cape Coral, FL
- October 17, 2016: WI Woman mistakes town meeting for Donald Trump rally and smears 30 cars with peanut butter in protest
- October 16, 2016: Left-wing terrorists firebomb GOP headquarters in North Carolina.
- October 16, 2016: 17 vehicles vandalized at Trump rally in Bangor, Maine.
- October 16, 2016: Campaign of terror launched against Trump supporter in TX.
- October 15, 2016: MN, Trump Supporter’s Lawn Salted, Sign Torched
- October 15, 2016: Maui, HI, Trump supporter’s home egged by vandals
- October 15, 2016: Texarkana AR, Woman’s Trump signs burned in arson attack
- October 13, 2016: Gay Couple Backing Trump Receives Threats and Barbs in Ohio
- October 13, 2016: Trump Mobile vandalized in Walled Lake, MI
- October 12, 2016: Streak of vandalized Trump signs ‘unprecedented’
- October 12, 2016: Surveillance Photos Released in Trump Sign Vandalism Investigation
- October 10, 2016: IN GOP office windows broken by bricks aimed at Trump signs.
- October 3, 2016: Hillary supporters attack Trump-supporting woman
- October 3, 2016: Trump billboard defaced with swastikas.
- September 28, 2016: IL: Anti-Trump Vandalism Outside Polish Center
- September 27, 2016: Trump supporter threatened over MAGA hat”
- September 26, 2016: Trump-supporting Minnesota co-ed says she was ‘assaulted’
- September 25, 2016: Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
- September 18, 2016: Trump supporter beaten in El Cajon.
- August 20, 2016: Trump supporters harassed and spit on in Minneapolis
- August 20, 2016: Hillary Supporters Attack Old Woman Trump Supporter Minneapolis
- August 20, 2016: Leftist Activists Assault Trump Supporters in Violent ‘Gauntlet
- August 19, 2016: Left-wing thugs attack Trump’s motorcade and his supporters.
- August 18, 2016: Cancer Survivor Attacked at Garage Sale Over Support for Trump
- August 12, 2016: Twitter Video Purports to Show Trump Supporter Assaulted
- August 9, 2016: FL: Trump signs in Arlington vandalized with ‘KKK’
- August 9, 2016: Woman charged with Trump sign vandalism in Lawrence, MA
- August 9, 2016: Man’s Trump T-shirt sparked crowbar attack, cops say
- August 8, 2016: NH: Trump Campaign Sign Torched Near Nashua
- August 7, 2016: Pro-Trump ‘installation’ torched on Staten Island
- August 7, 2016: TX: Woman’s Home Vandalized Because Of Trump Signs
- August 6, 2016: Massachusetts woman vandalizes Trump sign, tries to run down owner.
- August 5, 2016: Big Trump sign vandalized in Haverhill
- August 3, 2016: New Jersey woman faces months-long campaign of terror
- August 1, 2016: Video: Mob Violently Ejects Trump Supporter From New York City Park
- August 1, 2016: CA: Trump Supporters Pushed Out of San Francisco Bar Zeitgeist
- August 1, 2016: Kalamazoo man finds Trump campaign sign burned on lawn
- July 31, 2016: WATCH: Clinton Supporter Lights Flag On Fire, Attacks Trump Supporter
- July 27, 2016: OH: Black Trump Supporter Shot at Cleveland Bar
- July 11, 2016: Brooklyn: Vandal attacks Trump-fan’s home
- July 7, 2016: FL: Trump Supporter Ambushed, Broken Arm
- July 1, 2016: Black Teenage Trump supporter in Atlanta receives death threats
- June 29, 2016: Virginia Family’s Trump Sign, American Flags Vandalized.
- June 23, 2016: Camera captures woman ripping Donald Trump flag off New Jersey porch
- June 18, 2016: Female Trump supporters harassed, refused service at restaurant
- June 16, 2016: Legally Armed business owner confronts anti-Trump vandals
- June 7, 2016: Vandals Hit ‘Trump Truck’ in Scranton, PA
- June 4, 2016: Vandals destroy Donald Trump signs in Whatcom County
- June 2, 2016: Angry Mob Attacked Gay Latino Trump Supporter & Log Cabin Republican
- June 2, 2016: San Jose Woman Assaulted For Being a Trump Supporter
- June 2, 2016: Left-wing thugs violently attack Trump supporters.
- May 24, 2016: NM: Trump Rally Protesters Attack Trump Supporters
- May 24, 2016: NM: Disabled Trump Supporter Gets Water & Bottles Thrown At
- May 20, 2016: FL: Trump Supporter’s Home Vandalized, Lawn Burned
- May 16, 2016: CA: Vandals Hit House and Truck of Trump Supporter,
- May 9, 2016: Left-wing arsonists torch Trump campaign sign in Hollis, NH
- May 9, 2016: Man says he was called a ‘Trump supporter’ before Bellingham beating
- April 29, 2016: Women, Children, Elderly Trump Supporters Pepper Sprayed in CA
- May 8, 2016: Trump Supporter Christopher Conway Attacked By AntiFa terrorists
- April 29, 2016: CA: Trump Protesters Beat Up Trump Supporter
- April 28, 2016: Trump Supporter Beaten Up. Rocks Thrown at Trump Supporters
- April 27, 2016: CA: Girls, 8 and 11, Hit with Anti-Trump Thug’s Pepper Spray
- April 24, 2016: Man Arrested, Charged With Threatening To Bomb Trump Rally
- April 16, 2016: OR: Masked Anti-Trump Protester Spits In Trump Supporter’s Face
- April 16, 2016: NY: Trump Supporter Grabbed, Pushed By Anti-Trump Thugs
- April 13, 2016: PA: Trump Supporter Attacked Outside Pittsburgh Rally
- April 10, 2016: WA: Trump Supporter’s Tire Slashed
- April 8, 2016: OR: Protesters Crash Pro-Trump Student Event, Make Threats
- April 6, 2016: NC: Trump Supporter Vehicle Vandalized over Trump Support
- April 6, 2016: RI: Vandals Key Coventry Man’s Car Bearing Trump Bumper Sticker
- March 29, 2016: Anti-Trump thug punches Trump supporter
- March 21, 2016: Man’s homemade Trump billboard destroyed in Michigan.
- March 19, 2016: Florida Man shatters door at Trump Jacksonville headquarters
- March 18, 2016: Trump stickers vandalized, students harassed at Saint Mary’s College
- March 18, 2016: Donald Trump supporter’s billboard burned in Egg Harbor Township
- March 17, 2016: Woman records herself running over Trump signs in NC
- March 17, 2016: Trump campaign signs stolen from a Naples home, home vandalized
- March 17, 2016: Violent protesters attack Trump supporters in Chicago.
- March 15, 2016: Vandals deface Trump signs in Dayton Ohio.
- March 14, 2016: 70 Year-Old Trump Supporter Threatened, Home Vandalized
- March 14, 2016: Vandals target Trump supporters in College Park. “Fuck Trump”
- March 12, 2016: Man tries to tackle Trump at campaign rally.
- March 9, 2016: Trump billboard removed due to repeated vandalism in West Town IL.
- March 8, 2016: 3 arrested for pulling gun on Trump supporter
- February 29, 2016: FL: Trump Volunteers Brutally Assaulted
- January 25, 2016: NH: Trump Supporter’s Sign Vandalized
- January 9, 2016: Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters in Mass. vandalized
- January 5, 2016: Jewish Trump supporter’s Trump sign vandalized with Nazi images.
- September 1, 2015: Texas teen says Trump is the reason he was attacked at bus stop
