The far-left New York Times published what can only be called a fascist tweet Tuesday that read, “The role of declaring the winner of a presidential election in the U.S. falls to the news media.”

So now the same media that lied for four years about the Russia Collusion Hoax…

The same media that has spent the last year encouraging and justifying riots, looting, arson, murder, and assaults against Trump supporters…

The same media that crafted a conspiracy to bury the increasingly credible allegations Joe Biden is using his troubled son Hunter to sell out our country to get rich.

The same media that deliberately lies about everything, deliberately spreads fake news about everything, and has worked hand-in-hand with Democrats and Deep State bureaucrats to remove Trump from office…

It is this media on whom it falls to declare who won the presidential election.

You see, it’s not the We the People who will declare tonight’s winner through our votes. Oh, no, it’s the unelected, self-appointed, corrupt, serial liars in the elite media whose job it is to tell us who will be our president.

This tweet is also factually false, pure fake news. It is each state’s elected secretary of state who “declares” a winner. That’s the law. The media can only “project” a winner.

UPDATE: The Times has deleted the tweet, and did so without any explanation I can find.

2ND UPDATE: The Fake New York Times has finally attempted (and failed) to explain itself:

Correction: We've deleted an earlier tweet that referred imprecisely to the role of the news media in the U.S. presidential election. The news media projects winners and reports results; it does not declare the winner of the election. — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2020

