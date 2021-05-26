Dom Giordano applauded Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption on Wednesday as a “masterpiece” revealing the “business model” of news media corruption.

Giordano interviewed Marlow on his eponymous radio show about Breaking the News. He commended the book for original research in revealing Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s widow and billionaire heiress, Laurene Powell Jobs, as “the new Soros” of the partisan Democrat and left-wing news media apparatus.

Giordano said Laurene Powell Jobs’s influence across the news media is not matched by her relative obscurity among the public.

“[Breaking the News] breaks new ground, particularly, one of the things that jumped out of me is the new Soros, if you will, of the media somebody whose name you probably haven’t heard before is a major player in exactly these things that we’re talking,” Giordano remarked.

Marlow highlighted the dearth of information about Laurene Powell Jobs across the news media.

“One of the unbelievable bombshells that I uncovered while researching is I found this shadowy figure who seems to be the centerpiece of so much of the establishment media’s machinations, and the way it connects to the Democrat Party,” he said. “It’s a woman named Laurene Powell Jobs, who is the widow of Steve Jobs, and if you look at her up online, there is not much, but she’ll usually be described as a philanthropist or as a woman in tech.”

He continued, “I don’t really know she’s done in tech other than inherit a bunch of money from technology companies Steve Jobs founded — Apple and Pixar — so when he passed away when he was only in his fifties, she was left with a bunch of money. What she’s been doing with that money [is funding] basically every corner of the establishment media, and this includes the activist media.”

News media properties owned by Laurene Powell Jobs coordinate with “synergy” to “advance an agenda” and “promote candidates” across different targeted audiences, Marlow explained.

He remarked, “The Democrats are controlled by an oligopoly of people who manipulate our media, and that’s the case I’m making in the book.”

Giordano described Breaking the News as a “reference guide” to news media corruption beyond mere opinions while delivering insights into conflicts of interest and financial drivers of the industry’s deception.

“People have to understand, these things are formulaic,” Giordano said. “Some people — they get it — the bias in the media, but this book takes it to a different level. It’s not just personal bias. It’s an actual business model.”

He concluded, “For talk radio listeners, and for me, this is just a masterwork — Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption — I love how buttoned-up it is, how insightful it is, and how much fun it is. It is really a masterpiece.”