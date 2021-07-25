Nolte: CNNLOL’s Joe Biden Town Hall Flops with Last Place Ratings Bust

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and promotes domestic violence, could not even deliver a ratings win with its Joe Biden town hall.

“CNN[LOL]’s heavily promoted town hall event with President Biden failed to resonate with Americans on Wednesday night, as it got thumped by Fox News and even finished with a smaller audience than MSNBC,” Fox News reported.

“The CNN[LOL] Biden town hall, moderated by Don Lemon, averaged only 1.5 million viewers from 8-9:30 p.m. ET, while Fox News averaged 2.7 million viewers during the same time period,” Fox adds. “MSNBC averaged 1.6 million sets of eyeballs, which pushed CNN’s chat with the president to last place among relevant cable news stations.”

CNNLOL snags the president of the United States for a 90-minute town hall and still comes in last place.

Fox did the math and reports that Fox beat this stupid town hall by a “staggering 83 percent.”

Lol.

This is not only a reminder of how much America hates and distrusts CNNLOL, but of just how little excitement there is for His Fraudulency Joe Biden, who’s going through a fast mental fade as he stumbles about like Mr. Magoo creating hyperinflation, high gas prices, loses control of the coronavirus and floods the country with illegal immigrants.

This is also more terrible news for CNNLOL. The disgraced outlet’s primetime lineup is so unappealing and distrusted, the far-left cable channel frequently relies on stunt programming, like this Biden town hall, to give its anemic ratings a sugar high. Well, even that’s not working anymore.

So what’s left for The Least Trusted Name in News? Nothing. CNNLOL’s only hope is that Donald Trump runs again in 2024 (and I believe he will if he remains healthy), but that’s not what CNNLOL wants. First and foremost, CNNLOL’s a Democrat party super PAC, so the prospect of a second Trump term, which has an excellent chance of happening, fills CNNLOL with horror, not ratings glee.

People must be wondering why, of all people, CNNLOL handed the Biden town hall over to Don Lemon, a credibly accused sexual abuser and serial liar with no credibility; a guy whose CNNLOL ratings are so low he’s about to lose his primetime show. Think about that… If CNNLOL boots you over low ratings, your ratings must be pretty low.

Well, like I’ve been saying about CNNLOL for years now, it’s no longer a news outlet interested in ratings and credibility. Instead, it’s a billion-dollar troll outfit interested only in trolling the political right, which is fine by me.

Watching CNNLOL blow itself up into a non-entity over the past five years has been one of the true joys of life. And now CNNLOL is such a non-entity; it hosts the president of the United States and still comes in last place.