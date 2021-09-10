Nolte: CNNLOL Changes Polling Methodology to Juice Joe Biden to 52% Approval

Far-left CNN, a basement-rated propaganda outlet that encourages violence against conservatives, just changed its polling methodology to ensure its polls are even faker than they were before.

How fake and juiced and unreliable is CNNLOL’s new polling methodology? Well, CNNLOL just released a “poll” that claims His Fraudulency Joe Biden enjoys a 52 percent approval rating.

No other pollster in the world is even close to that. But CNNLOL is!

Boy, they sure poured on the juice until they got the desired result — that 52 percent! And to justify all that juicy-juice, CNNLOL claims that their new methodology is even more accurate than the old.

“CNN[LOL] launches new polling methodology,” reads the CNNLOL headline. And then comes the horseshit (I don’t link fake news):

The landscape of political polling is changing, and so too is the way CNN[LOL] carries out its polls. Beginning with Friday’s newly released CNN[LOL] poll conducted by SSRS, the network is implementing a new methodology for measuring public opinion. …

Under the new methodology, CNN and SSRS will carry out polls several times a year using a larger sample and a longer field period than is typically used for news polling. [emphasis added]

“A longer field period,” y’all.

“A longer field period.”

Uh, huh…

Basically, that article is a gajillion word gaslight that should have been headlined: “How We Juiced This Poll to Get Our Boy Biden to 52%.”

So what exactly did CNNLOL do to get Biden to 52 percent?

You’re gonna love this…

The polling responses are from August 3 to September 7.

That’s right… Five weeks.

In other words, to get Slow Joe to 52 percent, these crooked liars reached all the wwwwaaaaaayyyyyyy back to August 3… Yep, they had to go all the wwwwaaaaaayyyyyy back five weeks to get Joe over the top… Yep, CNNLOL seriously included three weeks’ worth of responses prior to Biden’s Afghanistan fiasco.

On what planet is five weeks’ worth of responses in a poll worth a shit?

Certainly not a planet where the news cycle moves at the speed of light.

Certainly not a planet where a historic and legacy-defining debacle occurred three full weeks after you started polling.

Do you want to know what adults do when something as seismic as Afghanistan happens in the middle of your polling? They start over.

But CNNLOL is not staffed with adults. No, CNNLOL is staffed with the kinds of liars and propagandists and activists who would make Joseph Goebbels wince.

On a closing note, I sure hope RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight choose not to include this useless junk in their polling averages. Does anyone doubt CNNLOL specifically manufactured this poll to pour some positive juice into Biden’s polling averages?

Imagine being CNNLOL; imagine being so far up Joe Biden’s ass you’re willing to do something this ridiculous on his behalf.

What a fall, and what a joy it is to witness that fall.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.