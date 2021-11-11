Nolte: ‘Underappreciated’ Brian Williams out at Far-left MSNBC

Far-left MSNBC host Brian Williams announced this week he’ll be separating with NBC News, his home of 28 years, at the end of the year.

Williams currently anchors the 11 p.m. hour at the left-wing cable news outlet. His contract ends at the end of the year and, according to various reports, he was looking at a big pay cut and felt “underappreciated.”

Williams is 62 now and in 2015 fell from grace with a big splat after it was discovered he was a serial liar who repeatedly embellished his reporting, sometimes to make it more dramatic, sometimes to make himself the hero. As a result, he was suspended for six months, lost his NBC News anchor chair, and moved to MSNBC at 11 p.m.

Brian Williams… complaining about damage to journalism's reputation. Brian.

The story behind his exit makes sense. Other than right-of-center cable news outlets (Fox, OAN, Newsmax), which are growing, left-leaning news outlets like MSNBC and CNNLOL are in ratings trouble and Williams is undoubtedly an expensive guy to keep around.

A source told the New York Post that Williams didn’t want to accept the indignity of a pay cut and that he felt “underappreciated” at the NBC.

A source told the Post however that Williams felt underappreciated at the liberal network, and that his decision to leave was partly because of a pay cut, and mostly, “Because he wasn’t being looked after at MSNBC. You’ve got to take care of the talent. He’ll probably go to a streaming service next, he wants to do his own thing.” A second source confirmed that Williams feels he can get a better gig elsewhere. “He thinks he put MSNBC back on the map. In his eyes, he has one more shot. He still views himself as a world-class, primetime anchor,” the insider told the Post.

Apparently, Williams is already speaking to outlets like ABC. He’s also friends with fellow serial liar Jeff Zucker, the man who destroyed CNN.

“Whatever his new job is, it is not going to be at 11 o’clock,” the source told the Post. “This is his last swing at-bat. He’s going to do this right.”

Williams’ zeal to be the next Jimmy Fallon or David Letterman has always struck me as hilarious, like a super-square dad crashing his teenage son’s party to hang out like he’s one of the guys.

As a newsman, especially with the explosion of and hunger for streaming content, Williams will probably find a gig, but he is damaged goods.

He’s also not all that popular with the public. Let’s not forget that at MSNBC, which reaches some 80 million homes, he only draws about a million-and-change viewers.

But the beauty of being a leftist is that you always get to fail upwards. Integrity and popularity are meaningless. If you push The Cause you’re in, and when you’re in you’re in and the money falls like rain.

