Mark Levin’s ‘American Marxism’ Is Top-selling Hardcover Book of 2021

Conservative radio and television host Mark Levin has scored another success, as his new book, American Marxism, has officially been recognized as the number-one bestselling book among “adult hardcover” releases in the calendar year 2021.

The book, which spent weeks at the top of bestseller lists, racked up enough cumulative sales to top the publishing charts.

Levin’s publisher, Threshold Editions, a division of Simon & Schuster, noted Levin’s achievement in a press statement:

Threshold Editions, a division of Simon & Schuster, announced today that Mark R. Levin’s #1 megahit bestseller, AMERICAN MARXISM, is 2021’s top-selling adult trade book, according to BookScan. As the year draws to a close, AMERICAN MARXISM has sold over 1.2 million copies across all formats—print books, ebooks, and audiobooks–since it went on sale July 13, 2021. AMERICAN MARXISM debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list where it spent 10 weeks at #1 and 16 straight weeks on the list. The book is currently in its 19th week on the Times list as of 12/26/2021. In addition, AMERICAN MARXISM debuted at #1 on Publishers Weekly, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestseller lists. Jennifer Long, Deputy Publisher for Threshold said, “We were thrilled to see BookScan’s year-end tally and commend AMERICAN MARXISM’s #1 best-selling achievement. Levin’s book outsold not only the best-selling nonfiction titles of the year, it topped sales across both fiction and nonfiction, and it continues to sell thousands of copies each week – demonstrating the phenomenal appeal of this book.”

The book is in its 14th printing, Threshold added. Levin has scored seven consecutive number-one bestselling books.

