Editor Erin Marquis was fired by the New York Times Friday over vulgar voicemails she allegedly left for a gun rights organization following the November 30, 2021, Oxford High School shooting.

Marquis was an editor for NYT’s Wirecutter website.

On December 3, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Marquis became aggravated after receiving an email from Great Lakes Gun Rights following the Oxford High School shooting, then allegedly called the pro-2nd Amendment organization and called them “f*cking a**holes.”

The email said: “Great Lakes Gun Rights urges the Legislature to reject the politically-motivated calls for more gun control and to instead focus on life-saving policies that allow law-abiding citizens to be their own self-defense.”

FOX News reported that Marquis allegedly responded by calling Great Lakes Gun Rights and leaving a voicemail that said:

Hi, I’m a journalist with the New York Times. I’m just calling to wonder. I have two questions. How do you sleep at night? And aren’t you just a bit worried that there might be a hell? And when you meet God, He will send you there? That’s just my only question. The third question, the only people politicizing this seems to be you because you’re the only people I got a f—ing press release from.

Marquis allegedly added, “Again, I am from the New York Times, and I’m letting everyone in the New York Times know what kind of f—ing a—holes you are. Congrats on being a laughing stock. You f—ing ghouls. I hope that there is a God in heaven, so He judges you when you die.”

The New York Post now reports that Marquis is no longer with the NYT.

The NYT released a statement regarding Marquis’ termination: “The employee has been terminated from Wirecutter following our investigation related to inappropriate behavior…We expect our employees to behave in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to the highest ethical standards.”

The statement also said, “Repeatedly invoking the New York Times’s name in an unprofessional way that imperils the reputation of Wirecutter, The Times, and all of our journalists is a clear violation of our policies and cannot be tolerated.”

