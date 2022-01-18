If scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had the power to curb the spread of the coronavirus, schools would cancel football, band, and other activities, according to CNN.

But Dr. William Schaffner, an adviser to the CDC for many years, noted it was “unlikely, unreasonable, and unrealistic” to believe Americans would adhere to the agency’s suggestions.

“Making public health recommendations — they are not a platonic ideal,” Schaffner said. “They have to work in the real world.”

The “out-of-touch” advice has been a hallmark of several CDC suggestions before the coronavirus pandemic began, “and the agency needs to do better, said current and former health officials and physicians who have worked with the CDC on health guidance,” the CNN report read.

The outlet also questioned CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky regarding some of the guidance.

Walensky explained the agency “prioritized academics over athletics because of the increased risks involved in some extracurricular sports. ” “When followed, our school guidance has been incredibly effective. In the fall, 99 percent of schools were able to remain open during the intense delta wave of COVID,” she added. But part of the problem, according to Schaffner and others, was the CDC scientists were “sometimes stuck in a bubble,” the report said.