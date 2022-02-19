Nolte: CNN’s Allison Gollust Ousted for Andrew Cuomo Communications

“CNN Executive Was Ousted After Discussing Interview Topics With Governor,” reads the headline at the far-left New York Times.

The executive is Allison Gollust, sidepiece to former CNN chief Jeff Zucker who, like Gollust, was forced to resign this month.

We’re told Zucker was fired for not disclosing his sexual relationship with Gollust, who reported to him. Now we’re being told, by the Times no less, that Gollust is out for allowing then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) to choose his own CNN interview topics:

On a Saturday in March 2020, as Covid-19 was invading the United States, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo went on CNN for a live interview. Among other topics, he was asked about a possible government-enforced quarantine of New York that had been floated by President Donald J. Trump. Before the interview, Governor Cuomo had told a senior CNN executive, Allison Gollust, about subjects that he’d like to be asked about on air, according to several people familiar with the matter. Ms. Gollust, CNN’s longtime chief of communications and marketing and a former top aide of the governor, passed along the topics to CNN producers and then reported back to the governor. “Done,” she wrote.

It gets so much better…

The Times goes on to report that Gollust was forced to resign after “an internal investigation found a trove of written communications between her and Governor Cuomo”.

A trove, y’all… A whole trove!

The episode is the latest example of how closely entwined CNN’s leadership was with one of the country’s most prominent Democratic politicians.

Are you ready for more? “Jeff Zucker … was aware of many of the communications between Ms. Gollust and the governor,” adds the Times.

Well, gasp and egads!

Knock me over with a whisper!

This is what I’ve been telling you from the beginning: CNNLOL rigged the entire network into a 24/7 propaganda machine to turn Andrew Como into a folk hero at the expense of then-President Trump.

And it was not only Gollust and Zucker and Chris Cuomo. It was all of them. They were all in on it, the whole sleazy, corrupt bunch.

Gollust, who served as Gov. Cuomo’s communications director before working at CNN, naturally denies any wrongdoing. Her spokeswoman told the Times that she did nothing inappropriate and that the communications with Gov. Cuomo “in no way suggested that inclusion of these topics was a condition of the interview, nor did she suggest the interview should be limited to these subjects”.

Hey, sweetheart, you want to clear this up? Show us similar communications between CNN and Trump, CNN and the Trump White House, or CNN and any Republican politician not named Cheney or Kinzinger.

Boy, Democrats sure got it good.

Andrew Cuomo, who is now former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and the Democrat party had (and still has) an entire cable news outlet working for them. That’s billions of dollars of in-kind contributions from CNN and Time-Warner.

And it’s not as though CNN made a secret of it. At the time, across the entire outlet, we could all see what they were doing. But now they’ve all been caught: Zucker, Gollust, Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo, and they’re all unemployed and disgraced.

My God, this is so much fun.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.