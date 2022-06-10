Multiple media figures including NBC News’ Lester Holt and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow have expressed doubt in the January 6th Committee and in at least one case admitted that the new evidence released at the primetime hearing on Thursday already appeared “familiar.”

Following the hearing, Lester Holt discussed new footage released by the January 6th Committee, suggesting that the material was far from groundbreaking when he commented that “a lot of these shots will seem familiar to people, but maybe from a different angle.”

NBC News Lester Holt on Pelosi's sham political witch-hunt, "a lot of these shots will seem familiar to people." Again there is NOTHING new here. This is just a desperate attempt by Pelosi to distract the American people. pic.twitter.com/j1bGXYCtsw — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 10, 2022

Breitbart News reported that both the testimony of Jason Miller, former spokesperson and adviser for former President Trump and the footage of violence played at the hearing by the January 6th Committee were deceptively edited. The footage contained audio of Donald Trump describing the peaceful portion of the rally overlaid on scenes of violence. The footage was widely critiqued, with the committee being blasted for “running political commercials.”

Now they're just running POLITICAL COMMERCIALS. I mean, putting Trump's voice over this video —it's FAKE. It's HOLLYWOOD. LUDICROUS pic.twitter.com/Qaj4dhGJ7y — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) June 10, 2022

After the primetime hearing, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow briefly broke from the January 6th Committee’s narrative in a conversation with Chris Hayes and admitted that the Trump rally did not directly cause the breaching of the Capitol, stating that “that rally was very far from the Capitol, and the people who … did the initial breach that allowed everybody else to come in, they never even went to that rally.”

Even MSNBC admits President Trump and the rally had nothing to do with the Capitol breach! pic.twitter.com/sMGyHW3KcP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 10, 2022

These responses from media figures come after it was reported that an aide to the January 6th Committee noted that the primetime hearing would be devoid of any “shocking revelations” and would instead summarize existing information that had already been made publicly available.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com