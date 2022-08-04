Exclusive―Michael Savage Slams Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip: ‘She’s a Threat to World Stability’

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, conservative radio talk show legend and #1 New York Times best-selling author Michael Savage sharply criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) recent visit to Taiwan, saying the move dangerously escalated tensions in Asia and around the world.

JOSH CAPLAN: Pelosi recently visited Taiwan, a historical demonstration of U.S. solidarity with the island nation. While there, the speaker met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. The trip drew bipartisan support in Washington. The move enraged China. The communist government repeatedly condemned it and issued a series of threats. Further, Beijing flew planes and fired missiles near Taiwan in what is being described as its “biggest drills in the Taiwan Strait,” according to Reuters. What do you make of Pelosi’s visit?

MICHAEL SAVAGE: It’s common sense to ask the question: do we need this confrontation now? Answer: Of course not. Who wins? The weapons lobby and the military-industrial complex. We know that missiles are now flying and a naval blockade is coming. What did Pelosi achieve by this other than grandstanding and being a provocateur and again causing mayhem? She is a disturber of the peace — both domestically and internationally. She’s a threat to world stability. It was totally unnecessary right now. I interviewed Pelosi in 1998 because I have lived for a long time in the Bay Area and she is the congresswoman here. She was on the right side of things back in 1998 being a supporter of Taiwan. She came on my show and talked about the human rights abuses by China. It was actually a good interview. This provocation at this time was not necessary. She could have gone there, quietly, and told Taiwan that we are on their side, but she didn’t. She has hubris. Let’s hope she did not fly too close to the sun this time.

JOSH CAPLAN: If you have to take out your crystal ball, what does the future hold for U.S.-China relations and Taiwan’s security in the wake of Pelosi’s visit?

MICHAEL SAVAGE: The CCP [Chinese Communist Party] plays the long game and they will do nothing right now. Sure, they will bang the war drums, but probably not do too much more right now. However, [Chinese dictator] Xi has put his prestige on the line, he’s been challenged. He won’t allow himself to lose face. He’s going to do something, but it won’t be immediate. They will wait for what they think will be the right time and do something completely unexpected. It’s anyone’s guess what it will be. If I had to take out my crystal ball, maybe they take one of the small contested islands in and around the Taiwan Strait. They won’t invade Taiwan right now. They don’t need to because, in essence, they could just wait it out. They’ll wait and see what happens in America’s midterm elections. And if there’s a Republican sweep as we all hope, and China fears that a strong GOP president will emerge after whoever replaces Biden, I think we can safely assume China will make a move on Taiwan. But it won’t be now.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.