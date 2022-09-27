Nolte: Chris Wallace’s CNN Show Debuts to Humiliating Ratings

Chris Wallace, the proven liar, left-wing propagandist, and presidential debate-rigger who left Fox News under a cloud of disgrace and two decades of ratings failure, just debuted his new CNN show to humiliating ratings.

After nearly ten months with no TV show of his own, absence did not make the cable news viewers’ hearts grow any fonder for Son of Someone. Not helping is the show’s bizarre title: Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which has three things against it.

First, it sounds like a 90’s sitcom starring George Wendt that disappeared after two seasons. Second, it’s missing a question mark. Third, the title has “Chris Wallace” in it.

Where was I?

Oh, yeah, the ratings…

Nolte: Fox News must be thrilled to finally be rid of Chris Wallace, who was regularly murdered by the competition. https://t.co/qgQaCeZ3S0 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 13, 2021

Only 401,000 people tuned in to find out Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. The show aired during primetime on Sunday night, the same time tens of millions once tuned in to find out who Chris Wallace’s dad was talking to.

In the all-important 25-54 age demo, Wallace only attracted 44,000 viewers. How bad is that? Well, even on CNNLOL, that’s pretty bad. Anything under 100,000 is considered a fail. Son of Someone couldn’t crack half of fail.

Even more humiliating is the fact that Wallace secured the rare interview with a former Supreme Court Justice, in this case, Stephen Breyer. In the news biz, that’s called a “big get.” But because Chris Wallace is a “big liar,” no one cared.

At this point, you might be thinking, This isn’t Chris Wallace’s fault. CNN sucks the big one. No one watches CNN.

True.

Too true.

However.

Until Wallace bumbled along, throughout 2022, that same timeslot averaged 22 percent more total viewers and 64 percent more 25-54 viewers.

Fox News' Chris Wallace takes a break from fawning over Joe Biden to hammer GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott! https://t.co/PEktNWfhwM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 12, 2021

So, yes, CNN sucks.

But.

Chris Wallace sucks harder.

If you really want to know how humiliating this is for Wallace and how personally he should be taking it, over at Fox News, that barn-burner of a show titled Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy earned 1.3 million viewers and nearly doubled Wallace’s demo viewers: 78,000 to 44,000.

Until now, I had no idea Trey Gowdy had his own show.

And Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy sounds like one of those shows that independent UHF channels used to broadcast just before the Star Spangled Banner. “Channel 51 presents Sunday Night in America with the Station Manager’s Brother-in-law….”

Mike Wallace’s kid will always be a loser.

