Nolte: Corporate Media Already Preparing to Deny 2022 Election Results

The corporate media spent years denying the results of the 2016 presidential election and are already laying the groundwork to question and deny the 2022 mid-term election results.

The election deniers at the far-left Politico, an outlet that pushed the Russia Collusion Hoax like few others, have already published a list of “6 security threats to watch for on Election Day.” The list includes everything from “hacking” to “misinformation.”

Oh.

Do you mean misinformation like this?

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly-Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Trump Had USS McCain Covered Up Hoax

Thanks for playing, Politico.

The shameless hacks at Politico even added this qualifier:

The 2020 presidential election was rife with allegations of voting machine hacks that were later debunked. Yet there are real risks that hackers could tunnel into voting equipment and other election infrastructure to try to undermine Tuesday’s vote.

Get it…?

The election our side is about to lose tomorrow is totally different from the one you lost in 2020. The 2020 election was perfection! This one, not so much.

The election deniers over at far-left ABC News fired off a scary warning about extremism on this Election Eve morning:

Here are the election deniers at NBC News, by way of CNBC, warning of “misinformation” on social media:

Social media platforms including Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Google’s YouTube are readying themselves for another heated midterm Election Day. The platforms have various policies about whether they allow political ads and have all created plans to prevent users from being misled about voting and the election.

Could NBC mean misinformation like this?

And what would denying the upcoming 2022 election results be without the media raising the specter of *turn off all light, place flashlight under chin, turn on flashlight* the Russians!

The election-deniers at the far-left Axios: “A suspected Russian disinformation campaign is targeting far-right U.S. audiences to undermine support for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday’s elections[.]” [emphasis original]

The election deniers at the far-left Star Tribune: “Russia reactivates its trolls and bots ahead of Tuesday’s midterms.”

The election deniers at the far-left USA Today: “Disinformation is a midterm elections threat that could keep millions of voters at home.”

The election deniers at CNNLOL: “Feds warn that domestic violent extremists pose heightened threat to midterm elections.”

The election deniers at the far-left Washington Post: “Republicans sue to disqualify thousands of mail ballots in swing states.”

“While the rejections may have some basis in state law,” admits the Post, “experts say they appear to go against a principle, enshrined in federal law, of not disenfranchising voters for minor errors.”

Lol.

This is all pipe being laid by the media to deny, undermine, and question tomorrow’s election results.

Bank on it.

