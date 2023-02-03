Nolte: Report Says Abusive Don Lemon ‘Screamed’ at CNN Colleague

Disgraced CNN anchor Don Lemon screamed at his CNN This Morning cohost Kaitlin Collins, the New York Post reported.

The Post talked to two sources who say the aging Lemon got in Collins’ face in early December and — lol — “unloaded on her in front of staffers as he accused her of ‘interrupting’ him on air.”

One source told the Post, “Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio.”

She ran out of the studio.

Ran.

Can we get that video?

More:

News of the explosive incident made its way up to CNN CEO Chris Licht, who is said to have been appalled by Lemon’s behavior, according to a source. A second source said a producer talked to Lemon at the behest of Licht and told the anchor to take the next day off to “cool off.” The following night, the three co-hosts were slated to get drinks and arrive together at a White House Christmas party for the press, a source said. But the pre-party gathering never happened after the emotional day and they trickled into the bash separately, an insider with knowledge said. After the party, Lemon had a late-night dinner with his agent, Jay Sures, according to sources. The situation was especially awkward because Collins — a rising star who had most recently served as CNN’s youngest chief White House correspondent — is also represented by the powerful and well-connected Sures. While he dined with Lemon, Collins met with the show’s other co-anchor, Poppy Harlow, the sources said.

🚨 Scoop: Don Lemon 'screamed' at 'CNN This Morning' co-host in off-camera tiff: sources https://t.co/8oOSLGVUue — Alexandra Steigrad (@AlexSteigrad) February 2, 2023

Terrible people behaving terribly towards one another is a beautiful thing.

And for what?

Don Lemon is a joke. Kaitlin Collins reminds everyone of their first wife. CNN This Morning is hitting record-low ratings (along with the rest of CNN). Which makes this the perfect case of: The fight was so bitter because the stakes were so low.

All that strife and tension for what? The equivalence of a cable access show?

Let me tell you exactly what’s happening here…

Credibly-accused sexual assaulter Don Lemon knows he’s on his way out, and he’s cracking under the pressure. He’s 56 years old, he has never-ever-ever attracted a respectable audience, he’s not very smart, and he knows left-wing affirmative action has kept him on the air. When CNNLOL finally parts ways with this useless prima donna, he knows his future will be about as humiliating as Keith Olbermann’s. He will only be remembered as a punchline, if he’s remembered at all. He will certainly not be treated like some elder statement of journalism. He’s an embarrassment.

This leak might even be part of an overall plan to edge Lemon out, not that someone as unappealing as Kaitlin Collins will rescue CNN’s ratings.

I tell ya, the slow-motion implosion of all things CNN is proof of God’s love.

