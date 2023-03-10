Rush Limbaugh’s Home, Bought for $3.9 Million, Sells for $155 Million

The Palm Beach, Florida, home of the late talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh has sold for $155 million — netting a massive profit, since it was bought in 1998 for $3.9 million.

The UK Daily Mail reported:

Rush Limbaugh’s widow has sold his stunning Palm Beach mansion for $155million after quietly listing it last year.

It sets a new record for Palm Beach, with the last biggest sale being $129.6million for four parcels in 2013 by hedge-funder Ken Griffin, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Rush, who died in 2021 from lung cancer, bought the property in 1998 for $3.9million, which was purchased through a trust tied to Kathryn, according to WSJ. He also bought up four neighboring properties to build a 2.7-acre estate.

Photos of the estate were provided by the Rush Limbaugh Estate:

Photo of Rush Limbaugh’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Courtesy of Rush Limbaugh Estate)

Photo of Rush Limbaugh’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Courtesy of Rush Limbaugh Estate)

Photo of Rush Limbaugh’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Courtesy of Rush Limbaugh Estate)

Photo of Rush Limbaugh’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Courtesy of Rush Limbaugh Estate)

Limbaugh loved Florida, settling in the low-tax sunshine state after launching his career in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Sacramento, and New York City. He married Kathryn Rogers, his fourth wife, in 2010 at a ceremony where entertainment was provided by rock ‘n’ roll legend Elton John.

