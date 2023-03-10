Rush Limbaugh’s Home, Bought for $3.9 Million, Sells for $155 Million

The Palm Beach, Florida, home of the late talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh has sold for $155 million — netting a massive profit, since it was bought in 1998 for $3.9 million.

The UK Daily Mail reported:

It sets a new record for Palm Beach, with the last biggest sale being $129.6million for four parcels in 2013 by hedge-funder Ken Griffin, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Rush Limbaugh’s widow has sold his stunning Palm Beach mansion for $155million after quietly listing it last year.

Rush, who died in 2021 from lung cancer, bought the property in 1998 for $3.9million, which was purchased through a trust tied to Kathryn, according to WSJ. He also bought up four neighboring properties to build a 2.7-acre estate.

Photos of the estate were provided by the Rush Limbaugh Estate:

Limbaugh loved Florida, settling in the low-tax sunshine state after launching his career in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Sacramento, and New York City. He married Kathryn Rogers, his fourth wife, in 2010 at a ceremony where entertainment was provided by rock ‘n’ roll legend Elton John.

