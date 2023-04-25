There was no shortage of commentary from political participants and observers alike Monday over the shock departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News. Former President Donald Trump was amongst them.

He took to social media to add his voice to those lamenting Carlson’s exit while wishing him well.

“The fact that Tucker Carlson will no longer be on FoxNews is a big blow to Cable News, and to America. Tucker was insightful, interesting, and ratings gold. He will be greatly missed!” he said on his own Truth Social network:

As Breitbart News reported, Fox News suddenly announced it would part ways with the opinion anchor and commentator who hosted the highly rated Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the press release making the departure public read. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21,” the company added. “Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Trump’s praise for Carlson on social media followd that of his son earlier in the day.

“Confirmed: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. OMG,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote:

Shares of Fox Corporation fell sharply after the company announced it was parting ways with the popular conservative host.

Shares were down by as much as 5.1 percent after the news broke. They have since recovered some of that ground, Breitbart’s John Carney reported.