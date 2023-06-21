Geraldo Rivera Leaving Fox News ‘The Five’ ‘Being Odd Man Out Isn’t Always Easy.’

Geraldo Rivera is departing from the Fox News show The Five.

The 79-year-old shared the news to Twitter with his 376,000 plus followers Wednesday morning:

Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.

Last year, Jessica Tarlov, Harold Ford Jr, and Rivera were named as rotating guest hosts for the show after Juan Williams departed in 2021, the Daily Beast reported.

Rivera often clashed with fellow host Greg Gutfeld, and last year he called Gutfeld “an insulting punk” during a debate on abortion, Yahoo news reported.

Rivera’s departure comes weeks after Fox allegedly canceled two of his appearances after Gutfeld mocked him over his criticism of Tucker Carlson, the Daily Beast reported.

“My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled,” Rivera tweeted. “I’m sure there’s a good reason. Never fear, I’ll be back the week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks.”

However, Fox discredited his claims and siad Rivera was never scheduled on the show.

Rivera joined the network as a war correspondent. He will remain a Correspondent at Large.