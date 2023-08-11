The establishment media reportedly only spent 4 minutes 50 seconds last week reporting on the Biden family business deals.

ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News only spent 4 minutes and 50 seconds on the Biden family scandal from August 1-8 while simultaneously spending 332 minutes reporting on former President Donald Trump’s third indictment, according to News Busters.

“Corporate Media continues to cover for Joe Biden,” the House Oversight Committee posted on Twitter:

The dramatic difference illustrates the establishment media’s continued preferences in media coverage for the Biden family.

In October 2021, ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News spent “0 seconds” reporting on Joe and Hunter Biden’s alleged shared bank account, the Republican National Committee’s research team found.

One year later, ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News aired only 298 seconds on Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” story since March 16, 2022, when the New York Times confirmed authentication of the laptop, according to the Media Research Center.

In June 2023, ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News spent zero time on the alleged Biden “bribery” scandal, compared to 291 minutes on the Trump indictment, according to a media watchdog report.

Moreover, the Washington Post, Politico, New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC avoided posting stories on their homepages about IRS whistleblower allegations of political interference by the Justice Department (DOJ) on behalf of the Biden family.

According to 2022 polling by TIPP Insights, 71 percent of Americans believe accurate reporting of Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” could have altered the 2020 presidential election.

Gallup and Knight Foundation polling from earlier this year shows 50 percent of Americans say the national media intend to mislead, misinform, and persuade the public, as just 35 percent say most news organizations can be relied upon.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.